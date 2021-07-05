Tesla

Tesla's new Cybertruck will be able to move like a crab

Elon Musk's company will begin production of the truck later this year and will add this new feature.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the Cybertruck truck has a very peculiar feature. This car was presented in November 2019, and a million units have already been set aside, although for the moment, it will only be sold in the United States.

Through his Twitter account he mentioned that the electric truck “will be almost exactly the same as what was shown” a year and a half ago, “We are going to add the steering on the rear wheels, so that it can make tight turns and maneuver with great agility. "added the co-founder of the brand.

We will know this as " Crab Mode ", that is, the car will be able to crawl on rocks in rough terrain and that it will be able to drive diagonally at low speed, thanks to the fact that all the wheels will have direction.

The new Cybertruck will have an improved and new dynamic suspension system, in which the vehicle can be lowered or raised about four inches to adapt to any type of situation when traveling.

Tesla has described that this 'pick-up' will have a range of 804 km, its dimensions are about 5.8 meters long, more than 2 meters high and 6 seats, it is made of ultra-hard cold-rolled stainless steel.

