Selling guide on social networks for entrepreneurs

July 6, 2021 7 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When social media first entered the scene, many people thought it was a fad for children and young people. According to SEMRush, today, more than 94% of marketers use social networks to distribute their content, and more than 71% of sales professionals use social selling tools, as mentioned by Esmartia. If you have a business, you are probably aware of the importance of social networks to interact with your customers and get sales. But even knowing this, it can be overwhelming to think about navigating the world of social media for business purposes, especially when it comes to selling online.

At GoDaddy , we encourage small business owners to have a social media presence that complements their website to help boost their digital presence and guide potential buyers to their online stores. That's why we've put together a short guide to help you get the most out of four of the most widely used social platforms today. We are going to go over the basics of each one: who uses them, what is the best type of content for the platform, and what is the best way to use them in conjunction with your website:

Facebook

Image: Depositphotos.com

With approximately 2.8 billion users, it is the largest social network. Its large global audience and its format flexibility make it an essential platform to take into account in your sales strategy. Unlike other trendy social networks, user interactions occur predominantly between well-known groups of people, such as family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and even old friends. Many companies see it as a great promotional option thanks to its wide scope and variety of options to attract customers.

On Facebook it is essential to link your website with your company profile, since it is one of the first things that people check when they visit you; This will help increase their confidence in your business. Another option is to link directly to your online store so that whoever finds you on Facebook can make a smooth transition to your website and make a purchase safely.

Pro-tip : Use the Facebook messaging application. You could use this chatbot service to help you in initial conversations with customers; For example, when asked for basic information about your business, an automated response can help you respond quickly. Also, if your customer is willing to share their email as part of your online conversion, you could build a strong customer base for subsequent email marketing campaigns.

Youtube

Image: Depositphotos.com

More than 16 years have passed since the first video was uploaded on the platform, and since then, YouTube has positioned itself as the go-to place to find videos of all kinds. Currently, this social network has 2.1 billion users, second only to Facebook.

YouTube has also become a kind of search engine, which transforms it into a social network with a significant reach because people do not need to create an account to view and search for content, as in other social networks. It is the universal tool to find valuable material about products or services, reviews, tutorials and much more.

Pro-tip: You can include a link to your company's website in the video description, which links directly to a product or even a discount code. Whether you are the content creator or decide to partner with someone else, this is a great strategy to drive potential customers to your business page. To take advantage of this, it is vital to choose a website builder that allows you to create a functional online store installed on your own website.

Instagram

Image: Depositphotos.com

If you think that everything on Instagram is visual, you are right! Its 1 billion users rely heavily on images and videos, almost completely dispensing with text. Promoting your products with little or no text can be challenging, but you can get a lot out of your social media plan. The key is to get high-quality materials for your products or services, and combine them with short stories that highlight the experience you offer.

Pro-tip: When choosing a website builder, check if it offers additional features, such as a content creator that helps you make professional-looking posts on social media, or if it allows you to connect directly with them, like Instagram, to post directly and even track content from your website.

WhatsApp

Image: Depositphotos.com

This application is currently among the largest social networks in the world, with more than 2 billion users, while in Mexico it has become the most used of all the others, with approximately 80 million active users, according to Statista . Almost everyone who owns a smartphone uses WhatsApp in the country, regardless of age or other demographics. WhatsApp users share content daily through the app, creating potentially massive content chains.

If you use the professional version of WhatsApp, called WhatsApp Business, you have more control over the information you display on your profile and, most importantly, it gives you the ability to link to your website. This makes it easy to display a catalog of products or services creating an easy transition for a potential customer to buy from you.

Pro-tip : Create a contact base on WhatsApp and choose a day of the week to share with them through this platform some of your best content on social networks, such as new products or seasonal discounts. You could add a discount for each person who receives the message as an incentive to share it with their contacts and direct them to your website for more information.

Digital commerce continues to grow, and so does the integration of social networks with online stores and web pages. Thinking about the right products and prices to advertise on social media and creating a comprehensive strategy using these four platforms (or the ones that best suit your needs), in harmony with your website, can be an effective way to help. to boost the growth of your business at a relatively low cost.

The social media landscape continues to grow and change constantly. It can be effective for small businesses to have your e-commerce website integrated with your social media strategy to help drive customers to a consistent and engaging shopping experience with your business. At GoDaddy , we are committed to helping small business owners and entrepreneurs by providing them with all the tools and resources they need to be successful online.