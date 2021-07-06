Insurance

Motorcycle insurance: Are you a delivery person? We tell you how to protect yourself

How to purchase motorcycle insurance.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With the pandemic and the growth of delivery applications , thousands of people turned to platforms such as Rappi , UberEats or Didi Food to support their family's economy. That is why the work of motorcycle delivery men has increased dramatically.

This type of work can leave you good earnings, you should consider that in large cities there are several risks if you use a motorcycle as a means of getting around. Hiring insurance is an investment that you must make.

Why take out insurance for your motorcycle?

Motorcycle insurance policies protect both your vehicle from the multiple risks that exist when driving on the streets and avenues of cities, whether they are collisions, run over, falls, theft, assault, material damage, mechanical failure and total loss due to damage.

"Taking care of our motorcycle is completely essential, since for many it is their main source of income, but it is also just as important to take care of our health and life when driving," says Santiago Pérez, CEO and co-founder of Ahorra Seguros , a comparator platform specialized in insurance.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in Mexico more than 4.1 million motorcycles circulate daily; however, only 8.6% of these are insured.

An insurance guarantees you the necessary resources for the payment of damages that you may cause to third parties, as well as the necessary repairs of your motorcycle, payment of medical expenses in case of injuries, among others.

In addition, with insurance you can protect your motorcycle against catastrophic risks such as total loss due to material damage or theft, which would not only mean the loss of a large investment and a wealth of great personal value, but could also represent the loss of your source of income.

In this sense, according to Ahorra Seguros , these are the main benefits of an insurance of this type.

How does a motorcycle insurance for a delivery person work?

Motorcycle insurance for commercial use protects holders against risks in driving in the employment of delivery person such as:

  • Shocks
  • Falls
  • Abuses
  • Total or partial theft
  • Assaults
  • Material damage to the motorcycle
  • Natural disasters
  • Vandalism
  • Mechanical failures
  • Travel emergencies

This type of insurance has a series of specialized coverages to protect drivers financially and logistically by:

  • Material damage
  • Civil liability for damages to third parties
  • Total and partial theft
  • Medical expenses to the driver
  • Total loss due to material damage
  • Special equipment, adaptations and conversions
  • Accessories
  • Roadside assistance
  • Defense and legal advice
  • Tires

Each of these coverages protects you with an insured amount to help you pay for most of the expenses required in repairs or assistance services.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Which insurers offer motorcycle delivery insurance?

Currently in Mexico there are dozens of insurers that offer this type of insurance, such as:

  • ANA Insurance
  • Mapfre
  • Inbursa Insurance
  • Banorte Insurance
  • GNP Insurance

Each of these insurers has different coverages and conditions of use, so before hiring your insurance, it is best to inform yourself in depth about their services and compare the best options.

