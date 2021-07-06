Coronavirus

Ministry of Health recognizes third wave of COVID in Mexico

"We have a situation where there is a rebound, which is the third that has occurred throughout the epidemic," said López-Gatell.
Ministry of Health recognizes third wave of COVID in Mexico
Image credit: Presidencia de México vía YouTube

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Hugo López-Gatell , Undersecretary of Health, indicated at a press conference that Mexico is experiencing a third rebound in the COVID-19 epidemic.

During his participation in the morning conference at the National Palace , the official said that "we have a situation where there is a rebound, which is the third that occurs throughout the epidemic: two during 2020, the first during 2021 after half a year. where the epidemic was reduced ”.

The official explained that there is a 22% increase in cases of SARSCov2 infection compared to the previous week, but insisted that hospitalizations and deaths are not increasing at the same rate, since they remain between 15 and 20 percent.

"Even when there are these third waves, rebounds, we are having cases, but hospitalization and deaths do not grow at the same speed, they grow in a controlled manner as the vaccine takes effect."

Image: Presidency of Mexico via YouTube

López-Gatell also pointed out that since December 60 million 638,895 vaccines have arrived and that in the next two weeks there will not be a “good supply” of the Pfizer vaccine because the pharmaceutical company will make a conversion in the United States plant that supplies Mexico to increase its capacity.

Finally, the official remarked that a total of 33 million 2,466 people have already received at least one dose of some vaccine against COVID-19 and invited the population that can already be registered, enter the official page of "My Vaccine" to obtain your vaccination record which is now mandatory to have printed at the time of immunization.

