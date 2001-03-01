One-stop business site

March 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Need to find out what business licenses and permits are required in the Land of Enchantment? The answer is as close as your computer, thanks to the state's new Web site, ePort New Mexico.

There are several ways to find what you need. If you know your field, go directly to one of the 67 agencies listed on the site. Or you can check an alphabetical listing of all state permits. Click on one, and you'll get more details; a few even have links to downloadable applications.

Wondering where your company fits? Complete a questionnaire asking everything from type of ownership and location to employee status, and the site displays a list of the state licenses and permits required for your business.

In addition, ePort New Mexico features a new business start-up guide, information on relocation incentives, specific details on starting a business in New Mexico, and a list of the services available through the Economic Development Department.