Which are the banks with the most claims and the most resolutions in favor of the client in Mexico?

July 6, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF) revealed, through an update from the Bureau of Financial Entities (BEF) , that between January and March of this year it received one million 429 thousand 63 claims against entities banking.

In this sense, the three banks that received the most complaints for every 10,000 contracts were: HSBC with 74, Scotiabank with 71 and Banco Inbursa with 53. Following them are Santander with 49, Banorte with 39, Citibanamex with 34 and BBVA Bancomer with 18.

Which banks treated their customers the best?

“With the aim of making users aware of the quality of the service provided by Banks, and comparing them to stimulate competition, the BEF presents the update of the User Service Performance Index (IDATU), which was located at 9.2 points, on a score of 0 to 10 points, ”the agency explains in a statement .

BBVA Bancomer with 9.9

Banco Inbursa with 9.9

HSBC with 9.8.

On the other hand, the financial institutions that obtained the lowest rating were: Santander with 7, followed by Banorte with 8.2 points.

Who resolves more in favor of the users?

In the period from January to March 2021, the banks that resolved the most issues in favor of the user were Citibanamex, BBVA Bancomer and Banco Inbursa.

While those that took the longest to resolve a complaint were Scotiabank , Banorte and Santander.