Banks

Which are the banks with the most claims and the most resolutions in favor of the client in Mexico?

We present you the financial institutions that resolved a complaint the fastest, according to CONDUSEF.
Next Article
Which are the banks with the most claims and the most resolutions in favor of the client in Mexico?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF) revealed, through an update from the Bureau of Financial Entities (BEF) , that between January and March of this year it received one million 429 thousand 63 claims against entities banking.

In this sense, the three banks that received the most complaints for every 10,000 contracts were: HSBC with 74, Scotiabank with 71 and Banco Inbursa with 53. Following them are Santander with 49, Banorte with 39, Citibanamex with 34 and BBVA Bancomer with 18.

Which banks treated their customers the best?

“With the aim of making users aware of the quality of the service provided by Banks, and comparing them to stimulate competition, the BEF presents the update of the User Service Performance Index (IDATU), which was located at 9.2 points, on a score of 0 to 10 points, ”the agency explains in a statement .

  • BBVA Bancomer with 9.9
  • Banco Inbursa with 9.9
  • HSBC with 9.8.

On the other hand, the financial institutions that obtained the lowest rating were: Santander with 7, followed by Banorte with 8.2 points.

Who resolves more in favor of the users?

In the period from January to March 2021, the banks that resolved the most issues in favor of the user were Citibanamex, BBVA Bancomer and Banco Inbursa.

While those that took the longest to resolve a complaint were Scotiabank , Banorte and Santander.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Banks

Banorte, Santander and Citibanamex are the banks with the most complaints, reveals Condusef

Banks

Banco Santander Will Deny Loans to Coal-Related Companies From 2030

Banks

Wells Fargo Will Pay $190 Million to Settle Customer Fraud Case