Reactivate the economy of your business in Querétaro. Participate in this free online program

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you have a micro, small or medium-sized company with at least six months of operation and you want to have more skills and technological tools to grow your business, the Reactiva Querétaro call is for you.

The Foundation for Sustainable Development (FUNDES), Disruptive Labs, with the support of the Secretariat for Sustainable Development (SEDESU) of the Government of the State of Querétaro organize this program that aims to support the state economy.

Reactiva Querétaro seeks to provide a business solution, by diagnosing and identifying the degree of impact by the COVID-19 pandemic in companies, and with this make available a digital training and support model that helps them, among other things, to:

Change the working model from “Make it Digital” to “Be Digital”.

Define the business strategy that allows generating a real, executable, assertive and flexible action plan, capable of adapting to changes in the market.

Manage the digital transformation necessary for the new normal in the company.

Develop digital work skills, as well as the transfer of technological tools.

Diagnose needs of the company that lead to the link with support from the public and / or private sector.

This initiative is aimed at legally constituted micro, small and medium-sized companies, established in the state of Querétaro and that were affected in some way by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Courtesy Distuptive Labs

According to the results of the third edition of the Survey on the Impact Generated by COVID 19 in Companies (ECOVID-IE), carried out by INEGI, throughout the country, of 1 million 873,564 companies, 85.5% indicated having had any affectation due to the pandemic.

The call, which closes next Wednesday, July 7 , asks interested MSMEs as requirements: