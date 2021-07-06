Marcus Dantus and Crehana offer entrepreneurship techniques with an online course

July 6, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Marcus Dantus, businessman and investor shark of the Sony Channel program Shark Tank Mexico , and the online education platform Crehana , presented a new course that seeks to develop the skills of entrepreneurs to define, synthesize and transmit an idea to investors or higher ranks in a company. The course will be available from June 30, 2021 under the name “ Attract and convince investors with Marcus Dantus ” .

This course is aimed at people looking to start for the first time or for those who require investment to grow their company. It is divided into five modules that delve into various techniques to present a project with the potential to attract financial resources for its start-up or growth. Among other topics, it addresses the importance of a good presentation, the elevator pitch method, understanding venture capital, and how to attract the attention of investors.

The host teacher of the course, Marcus Dantus, is a serial entrepreneur and angel investor with two decades creating, operating, investing and advising startups in both Mexico and the United States. He currently leads Startup México , the most ambitious program to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Mexico; He is managing partner of the seed fund Dux Capital , which invests in some of these ventures; He directed the Angel Labs program in Latin America, and he directs the Global Entrepreneurship Network program representing Mexico.

Find more information about the course here .