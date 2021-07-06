Online Courses

Marcus Dantus and Crehana offer entrepreneurship techniques with an online course

The investor and shark of the Shark Tank Mexico program joined the team of teachers of the education platform.
Next Article
Marcus Dantus and Crehana offer entrepreneurship techniques with an online course
Image credit: Cortesía Crehana

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Marcus Dantus, businessman and investor shark of the Sony Channel program Shark Tank Mexico , and the online education platform Crehana , presented a new course that seeks to develop the skills of entrepreneurs to define, synthesize and transmit an idea to investors or higher ranks in a company. The course will be available from June 30, 2021 under the name Attract and convince investors with Marcus Dantus .

This course is aimed at people looking to start for the first time or for those who require investment to grow their company. It is divided into five modules that delve into various techniques to present a project with the potential to attract financial resources for its start-up or growth. Among other topics, it addresses the importance of a good presentation, the elevator pitch method, understanding venture capital, and how to attract the attention of investors.

The host teacher of the course, Marcus Dantus, is a serial entrepreneur and angel investor with two decades creating, operating, investing and advising startups in both Mexico and the United States. He currently leads Startup México , the most ambitious program to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Mexico; He is managing partner of the seed fund Dux Capital , which invests in some of these ventures; He directed the Angel Labs program in Latin America, and he directs the Global Entrepreneurship Network program representing Mexico.

Find more information about the course here .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Online Courses

After 15 Years in Hollywood, This Visual Effects Artist Left to Create an Online Film Academy. Here Are His Dos and Don'ts for Course Creators.

Online Courses

Defend a thesis: the best free courses

Online Courses

How To Sell An Online Course in 2021: A Virtual Summit & Challenges Could Save Your Online Course Business