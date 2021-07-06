Do you like to cook? The Gourmet and Pinterest are looking for you

July 6, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

El Gourmet and Pinterest present a new contest, in which you can participate from now until July 20. It looks for the next protgonistas of the new TV miniseries " Sabores de Latinoamérica " and has chef Felicitas Pizarro as presenter.

Likewise, five gastronomic creators, Piloncillo y Vainilla, CUKit !, Recetas Lily, El Gordo Cocina and Pizca de Sabor will act as ambassadors for the program.

Image: Courtesy of Pinterest.

Participants will put their creativity to the test with Idea Pins - Pinterest's new multi-page format - to celebrate local flavors and show their followers step by step how to prepare some recipes linked to our affective memory such as asado, empanadas, ceviche , mole or ajiaco. The five winners will feature their own episodes on the program "Sabores de Latinoamérica" on El Gourmet .

The contest seeks to discover and select talents among the creators of gastronomic content in Spanish in Latin America. To participate, just go to www.elgourmet.com/sabores-de-latinoamérica to know the terms and conditions and register.