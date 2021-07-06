Television

Do you like to cook? The Gourmet and Pinterest are looking for you

The kitchen television channel and the platform are looking for the next protagonists of the new miniseries "Sabores de Latinoamérica".
Image credit: Cortesía de Pinterest

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

El Gourmet and Pinterest present a new contest, in which you can participate from now until July 20. It looks for the next protgonistas of the new TV miniseries " Sabores de Latinoamérica " and has chef Felicitas Pizarro as presenter.

Likewise, five gastronomic creators, Piloncillo y Vainilla, CUKit !, Recetas Lily, El Gordo Cocina and Pizca de Sabor will act as ambassadors for the program.

Image: Courtesy of Pinterest.

Participants will put their creativity to the test with Idea Pins - Pinterest's new multi-page format - to celebrate local flavors and show their followers step by step how to prepare some recipes linked to our affective memory such as asado, empanadas, ceviche , mole or ajiaco. The five winners will feature their own episodes on the program "Sabores de Latinoamérica" on El Gourmet .

The contest seeks to discover and select talents among the creators of gastronomic content in Spanish in Latin America. To participate, just go to www.elgourmet.com/sabores-de-latinoamérica to know the terms and conditions and register.

