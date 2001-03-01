Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.

THE B.I.G. SHOW-BEST IN GRAPHICS

May 3-5, Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. Products and services for the visual-graphics industry, including digital-printing equipment and supplies, electric/neon components, software and more. Contact National Business Media at (303) 469-0424 or www.nbm.com/bigshow.

NEW YORK CITY BICYCLE SHOW

May 3-5, World Trade Center, New York City. Bicycles and bike accessories, energy food and training equipment. Contact Glen Goldstein at (212) 532-4376 or www.nycbicycleshow.com.

MAILCOM 2001 GLOBAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION

May 8-11, Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Equipment and technology for the mail communications industry. Contact Excelsior at (607) 746-7600 or www.mailcom-conference.com.

THE LAS VEGAS MONEY SHOW

May 14-17, Bally's and Paris Resorts, Las Vegas. Financial products and services, including financial newsletters and magazines, mutual fund companies and investment-related businesses. Contact InterShow at (800) 970-4355 or www.moneyshow.com.

EDS 2001

May 15-17, Las Vegas Hilton Hotel. Electronic components for importers, electronic distributors, exporters and manufacturers. Contact Electronic Distribution Show at (312) 648-1140 or www.edsc.org.

INVENTION/NEW PRODUCT EXPOSITION

May 16-20, Monroeville ExpoMart, Pittsburgh. Inventors and entrepreneurs showcase technological advancements, household items and prototypes for industries varying from animal care to fitness. Contact INPEX at (800) 422-0871 or www.inventionshow.com.

GUTENBERG FESTIVAL 2001

May 17-19, Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California. Technology, equipment and products for the prepress, printing and converting industries. Contact Graphic Arts Show Co. Inc. at (703) 264-7200 or www.gutenbergfestival.com.

INTERNATIONAL FRANCHISE EXPO

May 18-20, Washington DC Convention Center. Franchisors and suppliers from the United States and abroad, ranging from coffeehouses to mobile service companies. Contact MFV Ex-positions at (888) 872-2677 or www.franchiseexpo.com.

NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION RESTAURANT, HOTEL-MOTEL SHOW

May 19-22, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. Food and beverage products, technology, equipment and services for the food-service and lodging industries. Contact the National Restaurant Association at (312) 853-2525 or www.restaurant.org/show.

INTERNATIONAL BROADBAND & WIRELESS EXPO

May 30-June 1, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. New and emerging broadband and wireless technologies and related products and services. Contact Events Management Corp. at (800) 377-1310 or www.emcshows.com.