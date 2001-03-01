Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

THE B.I.G. SHOW-BEST IN GRAPHICS
May 3-5, Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. Products and services for the visual-graphics industry, including digital-printing equipment and supplies, electric/neon components, software and more. Contact National Business Media at (303) 469-0424 or www.nbm.com/bigshow.

NEW YORK CITY BICYCLE SHOW
May 3-5, World Trade Center, New York City. Bicycles and bike accessories, energy food and training equipment. Contact Glen Goldstein at (212) 532-4376 or www.nycbicycleshow.com.

MAILCOM 2001 GLOBAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION
May 8-11, Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Equipment and technology for the mail communications industry. Contact Excelsior at (607) 746-7600 or www.mailcom-conference.com.

THE LAS VEGAS MONEY SHOW
May 14-17, Bally's and Paris Resorts, Las Vegas. Financial products and services, including financial newsletters and magazines, mutual fund companies and investment-related businesses. Contact InterShow at (800) 970-4355 or www.moneyshow.com.

EDS 2001
May 15-17, Las Vegas Hilton Hotel. Electronic components for importers, electronic distributors, exporters and manufacturers. Contact Electronic Distribution Show at (312) 648-1140 or www.edsc.org.

INVENTION/NEW PRODUCT EXPOSITION
May 16-20, Monroeville ExpoMart, Pittsburgh. Inventors and entrepreneurs showcase technological advancements, household items and prototypes for industries varying from animal care to fitness. Contact INPEX at (800) 422-0871 or www.inventionshow.com.

GUTENBERG FESTIVAL 2001
May 17-19, Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California. Technology, equipment and products for the prepress, printing and converting industries. Contact Graphic Arts Show Co. Inc. at (703) 264-7200 or www.gutenbergfestival.com.

INTERNATIONAL FRANCHISE EXPO
May 18-20, Washington DC Convention Center. Franchisors and suppliers from the United States and abroad, ranging from coffeehouses to mobile service companies. Contact MFV Ex-positions at (888) 872-2677 or www.franchiseexpo.com.

NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION RESTAURANT, HOTEL-MOTEL SHOW
May 19-22, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. Food and beverage products, technology, equipment and services for the food-service and lodging industries. Contact the National Restaurant Association at (312) 853-2525 or www.restaurant.org/show.

INTERNATIONAL BROADBAND & WIRELESS EXPO
May 30-June 1, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. New and emerging broadband and wireless technologies and related products and services. Contact Events Management Corp. at (800) 377-1310 or www.emcshows.com.

SHOWBIZ EXPO
May 31-June 2, Los Angeles Convention Center. Products and services, including technology and trends, for entertainment industry professionals. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos. at (800) 840-5688 or www.showbizexpo.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur