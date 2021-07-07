Mexico

What is prostration? Meaning, relevance and memes

After the vaccination registry for young people over 18 years of age was enabled in Mexico, searches for the word "prostration" on Google soared.
Image credit: Liopardo98 vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Tuesday, July 6, the Ministry of Health of Mexico announced that the vaccination registry for young people over 18 years of age was already enabled and one of the questions they ask in it is if you are in a "State of Prostration ."

This caused Google searches for the meaning of the word " prostration " to skyrocket.

Search for the word "Prostration" in the last 7 days. Image: Screenshot via Google.

And no, it has nothing to do with dessert. According to the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language : Prostration means, action and effect of prostrating or prostrating; and despondency from sickness or affliction.

In simpler words, it refers to when a person is "in bed" or unable to move on their own due to illness or physical impairment.

Search for the word "Prostration" in the last 4 hours. Image: Screenshot via Google.

The agency asks this question in order to identify the people who are in that state and in this way generate the necessary logistics for the health brigades or operational units to come to their homes to apply the vaccine.

The memes did not wait

The situation generated a great wave of memes in the form of a joke towards those people who looked for the meaning of the word. Here we leave you some.

Remember that to get vaccinated you must enter the official page of "My Vaccine" and fill in the information requested.

