Finance

SMART Global Holdings, Inc Is Still An Intelligent Buy

SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ: SGH) is very well positioned as what we think of as the third-tier in the microchip supply chain. first, there are the...
Next Article
SMART Global Holdings, Inc Is Still An Intelligent Buy
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

A Transformational Year For SMART Global Holdings, Inc

SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ: SGH) is very well positioned as what we think of as the third-tier in the microchip supply chain. first, there are the manufacturers of equipment for making microchips like KLA Corporation, and then there are the actual makers of those chips. SMART Global Holdings takes those chips and turns them into the components, capsules, and modules used by the next tier of businesses and those components are all in high demand. With the shares trading and only 10 times next year's earnings, we feel this stock is not only a fantastic growth story and one with longevity but it's also wickedly undervalued.

SMART Global Holdings Beats and Raises, Shares Advanced

SMART Global Holdings had a great fiscal third quarter and one supported by organic growth as well as the acquisition of Cree LED. Cree LED manufacturers all manner of LED components and applications so it's likely their products are in your home if not your computer right now. The company's revenue of $437.73 million is up 55.6% from last year and beat the consensus by $22.25 million or 530 basis points. To keep this in perspective, last year's $281 million was up nearly 20% from the previous year so this year's comp is very significant. On a two-year basis, including both acquisitions and organic growth, the company's revenue is up nearly 100%. 

Moving down the report, the margin and earnings results are a little mixed but there are mitigating factors to be aware of. While the company's GAAP eps missed by $0.90 and produced a loss of $0.30 it is because of share-based compensation, intangible amortization, and fees related to debt. On an adjusted basis margins widened from the previous year to produce non-GAAP EPS of $1.39. This is double the previous year and beat the consensus by $0.30. More importantly, the company feels sales momentum will continue into the fourth quarter and raised the full-year guidance because of it.

SMART Global Holdings is guiding net sales to a range of $440 to $480 million compared to the consensus of $439 million. The gross margins should come in the range of 22% GAAP and 24% adjusted to drive adjusted EPS of $1.60 compared to the consensus of $1.23. Based on what we're seeing, we expect to see the company's results come in at the top end of the range if not beat It.

The Analysts Are Driving The Stock Higher

The analysts are already upping their targets and their ratings in the wake of the Q3 earnings report. So far there have been four major sell-side reports two of which raised their rating from a neutral or hold to a buy and all for raising their price targets. Between them, their consensus is $69.75 compared to the broader consensus of $65 which is good for about 40% of upside from the most recent close. Based on the trend in analyst sentiment and the guidance we expect to see the consensus estimate trend higher over the next quarter.

The Technical Outlook: SMART Global Holdings Rockets Higher

Shares of SMART Global Holdings advanced more than 5% in early pre-market trading to confirm support and trigger a buy signal. This signal is in line with the underlying trend and should take price action up to the $56 level at least. A break above $56 would be very bullish and put the stock in new all-time high territory. In that scenario, we see the $65 to $70 range as a conservative estimate for future prices. 

SMART Global Holdings, Inc Is Still An Intelligent Buy

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises