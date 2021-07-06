Finance

How Entrepreneurs Can Reduce Or Eliminate Debt

When you build a business from scratch, one thing you might do in the process of that is build up debt. Many entrepreneurs pile on massive amounts of...
Next Article
How Entrepreneurs Can Reduce Or Eliminate Debt
Image credit: rawpixel / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

When you build a business from scratch, one thing you might do in the process of that is build up debt. Many entrepreneurs pile on massive amounts of debt to get the company off the ground and continue research and development efforts.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

All that debt can result in intense stress on the entrepreneur as they figure out ways to demonstrate to shareholders that they have a plan in place to eliminate it and turn a profit. However, there are ways to get rid of the debt quickly.

How to eliminate debt

One way to reduce or eliminate debt is to license your product into another market. After all, you've spent a lot of money to bring that product to market, so it makes sense to license it to a larger prime market and receive an upfront licensing fee and residual payments through royalties.

Licensing your product to a large prime market will offset your losses without increasing expenses while also entering your product into a fast-growing market that drives revenue through royalties. You should apply for a patent to protect your proprietary invention, including in the markets you license in.

A patent filed in the U.S. doesn't necessarily cover your invention in other countries. However, you can seek patent protection in multiple countries through the Patent Cooperation Treaty, which will help you seek international protection for your inventions.

Expansion abroad

If you started in the U.S. and are now looking at other countries to expand into. Whereas Africa is considered the final frontier to many global entrepreneurs, countries like India, Malaysia and Indonesia represent high GDP growth rates with an impressive jump on the G20 ladder. These countries are examples of where corporations can bet on the future. Then of course, there is China - which is one of the most enviable markets companies seek to break into: this includes big tech companies who dream of having access to the largest population in the world.

Expanding into China

Beyond the U.S, if we focus on the 2nd largest economy in the world - which may well overtake the U.S. in the near future which many U.S. companies have found to be a goldmine for revenue. China is especially interested in technology. They want to adopt new technology and understand they cannot create it all themselves.

If you do decide to target China with your business, there are some things you should know. For example, many business owners who have already expanded into China have found that dealing with the government as a foreign business owner can be tricky.

Additionally, cultural practices differ in various countries, so you should keep that in mind as you work with distributors and other companies that enable you to do business in China. Another factor is wealth distribution. In the U.S., wealth is fairly evenly distributed across the country, but in China, it is localized in certain parts of the country.

Growing without extra capital

One benefit of expanding internationally is the fact that additional manufacturing facilities could be set up without extra capital laid out. You will have to make sure that you have the right agreements in place to protect your IP, and you might have to occasionally send over U.S. resources to assist in several aspects of operations. However, under the right structure and conditions, sales and revenue can grow exponentially without taking on any additional debt.

Internationalization is key

International expansion is an integral part of any company's growth plan. Every entrepreneur revisits the Ansoff matrix from time to time to assess future growth opportunities. In the quadrants of new product new market, or existing product, existing market - that is where it helps that America is back in business when it comes to international trading and global opportunities.

About the Author

As the CEO of Summer Atlantic Capital, Michael Calderone specializes in identifying cutting edge technologies and introducing them into the Chinese market through Joint ventures and or licensing arrangements.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises