4 Innovative Start-Ups To Watch In 2021

Millions of entrepreneurs worldwide are launching new businesses in an attempt to make it to the big leagues, whether it’s to bring about a much-needed change in the world or simply to transform their business dreams into reality.

Most start-ups’ primary goal is to identify problem areas in their industry, after which they will build an innovative product or service to address them. Amazingly, the world’s population of entrepreneurs is projected to be around 472 million, with 305 million start-ups launched each year.

However, with a whopping 90% failure rate for start-ups, it may be hard to distinguish between the genuinely innovative firms from the rest of the pack, especially in the early stages. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of four innovative start-ups to keep an eye on in 2021. These companies are creating new and exciting technologies that have the potential to change the world and disrupt many key industries. Let’s get started.

accessiBe, a Tel Aviv-based start-up, has developed an artificial intelligence tool that automates the process of making websites accessible to individuals with visual, hearing, and motor impairments. The accessiBe solution analyzes websites’ content and makes necessary changes to ensure that they meet requirements set by The Americans with Disabilities Act and The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

Making your website accessible to people with disabilities has become a hot topic in recent years, but many businesses have failed to meet the challenge and make sufficient provisions. Even large companies, such as Domino’s Pizza, have failed to meet the standard after losing a lawsuit brought by a blind customer who could not utilize their online services.

Companies can make their websites accessible with accessiBe’s tool without dealing with any technicalities, coding, or manual design adjustments. This makes it a cost-effective and straightforward alternative for organizations looking to make their website accessible without investing in costly website redesigns.

Card Blanch

Fintech is home to an estimated 7.1 percent of all start-ups in the world, making it the most active industry for new businesses at the time of writing. Card Blanch, a fintech start-up located in the United States, promises to be one of the best of the bunch, as it appears to be on the verge of revolutionizing the way we handle and spend our money.

The product they offer is a one-card solution for all of your banking needs, as well as your loyalty and reward cards as wello. Using their sleek application, you can set up all of your physical cards onto the platform, which means that you will never actually have to carry them on your person for you to use them.

The best part about their service is that they automatically apply merchant discounts and rewards when using their service. So whether it’s air miles from your credit card or a free latte from your Starbucks loyalty program, you will be able to access all of your perks and generate new points with your Card Blach card.

Additionally, their application’s user-friendly software provides you with detailed spending reports. Rather than manually registering all of your transactions into a cumbersome third-party app, Card Blanch automates the process, collecting all of your spending data in one place, making money management and budgeting much more accessible.

Sirocco Energy

As climate change is becoming a more serious threat to our planet, forward-thinking entrepreneurs are developing ingenious alternative energy solutions to meet our energy consumption requirements. Before now, solar panels were the only truly practical method for bringing green energy to metropolitan areas. However, Sirocco Energy has created a new type of wind turbine specifically designed to harness urban wind and make sustainable energy generation a viable option inside cities and residential areas.

To make this a possibility, Sirocco developed a linear wind generator that took a lot of inspiration from the aerodynamics of a bird’s feather. With their innovative design, the turbines give off less noise (41dB) than a regular air conditioning unit, have minimal vibrations, and boast a much-improved efficiency over traditional wind turbines.

Furthermore, Sirocco’s wind turbines produce electricity at a far lower cost than the national average in the United States, at $0.04 per kilowatt versus $0.15. This adds up to considerable savings over the course of a year, allowing you to save money while also protecting the environment. Talk about a win-win!

Dialogue

Over the past few years, we have experienced an explosion in the e-Commerce industry, with more people than ever referring to digital solutions for their products and services. Of course, much of this change in consumer behavior was catalyzed by the Covid-19 pandemic; however, many experts believe that the shift to e-Commerce solutions looks set to continue even after the pandemic has been resolved.

One exciting start-up aiming to help e-Commerce business owners make the most out of this opportunity is Dialogue. Their technology automates content optimization and personalization for e-Commerce businesses, filling a void where online merchants frequently overlook the consumer online shopping experience.

Dialogue’s AI engine helps companies suggest products at every stage of the customer journey, giving consumers more value and encouraging them to purchase products or services they are likely interested in. The AI technology on Dailogue’s platform automatically replicates the highest-performing ads for each unique customer. It can even develop new ones based on prior performance when recognizing the need to improve the customer journey. This helps merchants generate more revenue for their businesses and improves the overall buying experience for consumers.

Wrap up

It’s an exciting moment for entrepreneurs to build new products and services that have the potential to disrupt markets by utilizing next-generation technologies such as AI and machine learning. The four businesses discussed in this article appear to be on the verge of revolutionizing their industries by offering high-value solutions to many of their industry’s long-standing problems. It will be interesting to watch where they go from here, but it’s safe to say this group has a bright future ahead of them.