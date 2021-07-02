These Are The Top Ten Large Blend Mutual Funds

July 2, 2021 5 min read

Investing through mutual funds is a good way to diversify the total risk as you get exposure to a lot of securities. You can further reduce the risk by investing in Large Blend mutual funds. Such funds normally invest in big, well-known companies exhibiting growth or value potential. Usually, a Large Blend mutual fund will invest in big companies from both growth and value categories, thereby "blending" the overall portfolio. Large companies are comparatively more stable, and thus, their stock price tends to fluctuate less. Moreover, Large Blend funds are a good representation of the overall stock market in terms of size, growth rates, and price. Let’s take a look at the top ten Large Blend mutual funds.

Top Ten Large Blend Mutual Funds

We have used the past one year return data (from U.S. News) to rank the top ten Large Blend mutual funds. Following are the top ten Large Blend mutual funds:

DFA US Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio (DFUEX, 74%)

DFUEX invests in U.S. companies of all sizes, but may have more exposure to small cap companies with lower relative price and higher profitability. This fund has a 6-month return of more than 31%, while in the last three years, it has given a return of more than 14%. DFUEX’s top three holdings are Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.

JHancock Fundamental Large Cap Core Fund (TAGRX, 75%)

TAGRX usually invests in the equity securities of large-cap companies. It may also invest in foreign securities, as well as in bonds of any maturity. This fund has a 6-month return of more than 24%, while in the last three years, it has given a return of more than 15%. TAGRX’s top three holdings are Amazon, Apple and Alphabet.

Green Owl Intrinsic Value Fund (GOWLX, 77%)

GOWLX aims for long-term capital appreciation, and primarily invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies. This fund has a 6-month return of more than 31%, while in the last three years, it has given a return of more than 13%. GOWLX’s top three holdings are Alphabet, Philip Morris International and Quanta Services.

Aspiration Redwood Fund (REDWX, 77%)

REDWX refers to itself as fossil-free and invests in “sustainable businesses that are leaders in their industry when it comes to caring about their people, the planet, and their company’s purpose and mission.” This fund has a 6-month return of more than 26%. REDWX’s top three holdings are Microsoft, Starbucks and Visa.

Beck, Mack & Oliver Partners Fund (BMPEX, 82%)

BMPEX normally invests in common stocks and convertible securities from companies of any size. This fund has a 6-month return of more than 46%, while in the last three years, it has given a return of more than 13%. BMPEX’s top three holdings are Blackstone Group, Apollo Global Management and Enstar Group. It has $48.70 million in total assets.

Midas Magic (MISEX, 85%)

MISEX may invest in any type of security, in any industry sector and in companies of any size, to achieve its investment objective. This fund has a 6-month return of more than 36%, while in the last three years, it has given a return of more than 16%. MISEX’s top three holdings are Mastercard, Alphabet, and Berkshire Hathaway.

ClearBridge Value Trust (LGVAX, 87%)

LGVAX, under normal times, may invest in the equity securities of a company exhibiting potential for capital growth, and those having a market cap of more than $5 billion. This fund has a 6-month return of more than 47%, while in the last three years, it has given a return of more than 14%. LGVAX’s top three holdings are DXC Technology, Bank of America and AbbVie.

Thompson LargeCap Fund (THPGX, 90%)

THPGX normally invests in equity securities of large-capitalization companies that are within the capitalization ranges in the S&P 500 Index. This fund has a 6-month return of more than 43%, while in the last three years, it has given a return of more than 17%. THPGX’s top three holdings are Alphabet, Alliance Data Systems and Microsoft.

CGM Focus Fund (CGMFX, 99%)

CGMFX usually invests in 20-40 stocks at a time. It may put up to 25% of its total assets in one industry. Along with equities, it may also put money in debt and fixed income securities. This fund has a 6-month return of more than 46%, while in the last three years, it has given a return of -7.03%. CGMFX’s top three holdings are The Michaels Companies, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) and Tapestry.

Diamond Hill All Cap Select Fund (DHLTX, 100%)

DHLTX picks securities from three other Diamond Hill funds. These are Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap, Diamond Hill Large Cap and Diamond Hill Small Cap. Also, the fund can’t invest in over 40 stocks at a time. This fund has a 6-month return of more than 43%, while in the last three years, it has given a return of more than 15%. DHLTX’s top three holdings are American International Group, Mr. Cooper Group and WESCO International.