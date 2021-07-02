Finance

The U.S. Adds 4.8 Million Jobs in June Due to Restrictions Lifting

According to the Labor Department data, the U.S. generated 4.8 million jobs in June as the unemployment rate dropped to 5.7% from 5.8% in May. In addi...
Next Article
The U.S. Adds 4.8 Million Jobs in June Due to Restrictions Lifting
Image credit: Free-Photos / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

According to the Labor Department data, the U.S. generated 4.8 million jobs in June as the unemployment rate dropped to 5.7% from 5.8% in May. In addition, April and May data yield an additional 90,000 jobs to the previous estimate.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Unemployment Rate Falls As The U.S. Adds 4.8 Millions Jobs in June

As informed by Reuters, more than 150 million people are fully immunized, allowing for the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions. In May, new jobs within categories such as leisure and hospitality increased considerably as they did in retail, education and health services, manufacturing, and professional and commercial services.

Despite the employment rate increasing by 0.7% in June to 61.5%, this is still 1.9% below February levels. Further, the number of people who generally work full-time increased by 2.4 million to 118.9 million, while part-time workers increased by around 2.4 million to a 23.2 million total –average hourly wage fell 35 cents to $29.37.

The leisure and hospitality sectors contributed with 2.1 million jobs, which represent close to 40% of the total growth. The retail sector hired 740,000 people while the manufacturing sector added 356,000 jobs.

The reopening of routine medical appointments has helped employment within health care and health services increase by 568,000 jobs, while barely 7.5 million of the 22 million jobs lost since March have been recovered.

Another key factor to the lowered unemployment rate was the drop in temporary layoffs, which fell by 4.8 million in June to 10.6 million.

COVID-19 Cases Bounce Back Up

However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recognized that a possible “misclassification” still continues to distort the result of the survey, and without it, the unemployment rate would have been 1% higher on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.

For Michael Pearce, economist at Capital Economics, the biggest factor behind the rebound in employment has been the continuing trend toward reopening, which is now reversing in some states.

Precisely, this data comes at a time when the rebound in infections threatens to cloud the reopening processes in multiple states, as the number of daily cases reached a new record this week, exceeding 50,000. All eyes are on Arizona, California, Texas, and Florida, which have either frozen or reversed their de-escalation plans.

Florida, Michigan, Arizona, and Texas have shut down indoor service in bars while California has closed bars and restaurants in 19 counties which represent more than 70% of the population. New York and New Jersey have delayed plans to reopen interior service at these types of establishments.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises