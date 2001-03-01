Welcome To The Jungle

Are you ready for the untamed wilderness of entrepreneurship?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Business is often described as a jungle, but the closest most people who work in this urban wilderness have come to a real jungle is seeing one in the movies.

That's not the case for financial advisor Dale Anderson. In fact, with a trek into the Himalayas, a canoeing trip down the Amazon River and a Kenyan safari under her belt, this Eugene, Oregon, resident uses her adventure experience to develop strategies that can help female entrepreneurs navigate the wilds of Wall Street, Main Street . . . or the Amazon. Here are her tips:

Be prepared. "The better-equipped you are, the [greater] your odds of survival," says Anderson, author of True Life Can Be Hard To Find (1st Books). "When I went to the Amazon and Nepal, I couldn't believe the number of immunizations I needed. When you apply all this to business, it means get the best training possible, keep your skills sharp and have a map of where you're going."

Get guidance. On many of her adventures, Anderson relied on an experienced guide. When you don't know the territory, she says, having a mentor who does can make a huge difference between learning the ropes and plunging over a cliff.

Beware of the snake in the grass. In the jungle, says Anderson, "snakes can be very well-camouflaged." Likewise, in the business world, sometimes you can't tell who is and isn't a snake, and snakes always strike when least expected. Use caution when dealing with snakes. Know their strengths and weaknesses, and, as Anderson advises, "always have a contingency plan, or a 'venom kit.' "

Remember, position is everything. Another lesson Anderson learned on her journeys was where to sit. "Sit above and in front of the poop deck. In business, this translates to avoiding the dirt, the complaining, the gossip. Lay low until you're sure of your surroundings."

Embrace change. The final trait the adventurer learned is flexibility. "It's crucial," says Anderson. "Life isn't a contest with clear-cut successes and failures. Consequently, you must use every experience, learn from it and let it take you forward."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market