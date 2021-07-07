An 11-year-old boy graduated from Physics in just nine months

July 7, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Laurent is a gifted Belgian boy who has impressed the world with his latest achievement, obtaining a degree in Physics in just nine months. The gifts of the student have been clear since he was very young . At the age of four he entered primary school, began secondary school at six and finished it at eight. At the age of nine he entered a career in Electrical Engineering at the University of TU Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

The university had promised the boy's parents that he would be able to graduate before his 10th birthday, but when it came time for his graduation, the institute decided to delay it for nine months. The reason they gave the family was that Laurent needed to develop some skills that were not so easily given to him, such as creativity and critical analysis. They also warned that the pressure they were putting on the student was excessive and they found it overwhelming to finish a three-year degree in nine months.

Enraged, the parents pulled Laurent out of the university and took their complaints to the Belgian media. The mother commented that the rector of the institute threatened to call social services if they presented their complaints. Had it not been for that incident, Laurent would have broken the Guinness Record for the youngest person to graduate from the major. Until now, that title is held by Michael Kearney, who graduated from Anthropology at age 10.

After looking for various options in different countries, they decided to stay in Belgium and enroll him at the University of Antwerp. Once there, it took a little less than a year to complete a race that normally lasts three. He graduated with an average of nine out of ten and with Cum Laude honors. Parents mentioned on the radio that their son has an IQ of 14.5 and can speak three languages.

Laurent's dream is "to be able to replace as many parts of the body as possible with manufactured organs," he said in an interview with ANP, a Dutch news agency. The child prodigy is already planning to do his master's degree at the same university and plans to do a doctorate in the future.