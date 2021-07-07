Best Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 7 for Your July Small-Caps List

July 7, 2021 8 min read

7 Top Reddit Penny Stocks to Watch in July 2021

Finding penny stocks on Reddit is a favorite choice among all types of investors. While there are plenty of Reddit penny stocks to choose from, only a handful are showing value right now. It’s difficult to say for certain which will remain high-value and which will continue on a path of volatility. However, we are witnessing a great deal of market fluctuations with both penny stocks and blue chips.

One thing to consider is that penny stocks frequently mentioned on Reddit, tend to be some of the most volatile out there. Because of this, investors need to stay ahead and know what they are getting into. This means researching and finding out all of the information necessary to make a proper penny stocks watchlist. With all of this in mind, let’s take a look at seven top Reddit penny stocks to watch in July 2021.

7 Reddit Penny Stocks For Your July Watchlist

1. Dare Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE)

Up by a more than solid 30% or so at midday is DARE stock. While many penny stocks can climb without any news, today, Dare Biosciences made a big announcement. Early on in trading, Dare stated that it was awarded a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of around $49 million. The goal of this grant is to continue the development of its reversible contraceptive known as DARE-LARC1 for human testing.

In the contract, Dare will make the program affordable for those who need it including people in developing countries or young adults in the U.S. In pre-market trading, shares of DARE stock pushed up by as much as 63%, indicating solid bullish momentum behind this announcement. While this is only one of Dare’s products in the works, the company continues to look like an exciting prospect. Whether this makes DARE stock worth watching or not is up to you.

2. Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Jaguar Health Inc. is a penny stock that we’ve discussed frequently in the past few months. For some context, it is a biotech company working to produce naturally-derived compounds for common gastrointestinal disorders. Today, shares of JAGX stock jumped after the analyst Louise Chen from Cantor Fitzgerald put an overweight rating on the stock.

Additionally, Chen put a price target of $5 for JAGX stock, indicating a potential 230% upside from where it sits as of July 7th. Chen believes that Jaguar Health is well-positioned for growth, and has a solid pipeline of products that are ripe for advancement. While analyst ratings are not life and death, they are always exciting for investors to consider. With this in mind, will JAGX stock be on your watchlist?

3. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp. is a popular tech penny stock, based in China. It produces spatial-temporal big data that is used across location-based services and mapping. Additionally, Luokung’s operations span into smart-cities, local business LBS, new infrastructure, autonomous driving and more.

Only a week or so ago, the company announced the signing of a new services contract with a leading global automobile manufacturer and parts producer. The goal with this is to produce data for autonomous driving, and its subsidiary, eMapgo Technologies Co. Ltd., has already gotten to work.

“We have placed a premium on cultivating new service relationships with multiple automobile manufacturers globally as the entire industry continues to drive new autonomous vehicle capabilities.” Mr. Xuesong Song, CEO of Luokung

This announcement is just one of many that have come out in the past few months, making LKCO stock highly popularized. Whether this makes it worth adding to your watchlist, however, is up to you.

4. Arca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO)

Up by a respectable 4%, or so at midday are shares of ABIO stock. While this is not a staggering gain by any means, it does reflect a sizable announcement made earlier in the day. On July 7th, Arca announced that it has entered into a patent assignment agreement with the University Medical Center of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, Germany, for the use of rNAPc2 as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

This compound is currently in testing and is a recombinant protein therapeutic that could be put to use in Covid-19 as well as other viral infections. It’s worth noting that rNAPc2 already holds Fast Track Designation from the FDA, making it a solid choice moving forward.

“We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Dr. Ruf and the researchers…to advance the development of rNAPc2 as a potential treatment for patients hospitalized with Covid-19. Despite the availability of vaccines and with the emergence of multiple variants, patients around the world continue to experience severe cases of Covid-19.” Dr. Michael Bristow, CEO of Arca

With case numbers rising right now, ABIO stock could be an interesting addition to your list of penny stocks to watch.

5. Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA)

Another sizable gainer of the day is Exela Technologies, pushing up by a substantial 8% or so. Today’s rise for XELA stock is due to a combination of two factors. On one hand, it is a meme stock and is a part of the recent surge that resulted in several stocks climbing higher.

And on the other hand, the company made an exciting announcement today detailing several recent fiscal operations. This includes around $85 million in capital raised via a program launched at the end of June. Additionally, it stated that it held $205 million in cash on hand as of the same time.

“We are very encouraged by this overwhelming support from our retail investors and our shareholders at large, along with stabilizing business performance. The higher liquidity will help us better leverage our tech-enabled business services model by enabling us to fund our growth.” CEO of Exela, Shrikant Sortur

Additionally, the company states that it should be able to lower its debt by roughly $25 million this year. This is all big news and could make XELA stock worth keeping an eye on.

6. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD)

G Medical Innovations may not be a penny stock you’ve heard of, but after a 12% or so climb at midday, it is on many investors’ radars right now. If you’re wondering what GMVD does, you’re probably not alone. So for some context, G Medical is an early-stage commercial healthcare company that provides next-generation telemedicine and monitoring services. Its offerings work to empower customers and patients by providing these monitoring products as well as commercial products such as the Prizma medical device.

Last week, GMVD announced the closing of a sizable $15 million initial public offering. This underwritten offering consists of 3 million units at a price of $5 per unit. Now, GMVD trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market as of June 25th, 2021. Considering that it is a new IPO, GMVD could begin to gain some traction. In the meantime, is it worth adding to your watchlist?

7. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)

BDSI is another penny stock that you may not have heard of yet. Despite this, it is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company producing products for chronic conditions. This includes those that use its BioErodible MucoAdhesive technology which is both proprietary and novel. Specifically, its goal is to treat debilitating diseases such as chronic pain and opioid-related conditions. A few months ago, BDSI released its Q1 2021 financial results. And to get a better look at the company, let’s take a deep dive.

In the report, it posted net revenue of $41 million, which is a 7% increase over the previous year’s same quarter. Net income for the quarter came in at around $5.2 million with operating cash of $11 million. The majority of its revenue growth came from the sale of its BELBUCA product, which increased by 9% overall to $36.4 million.

“We again delivered solid top and bottom-line growth in a challenging quarter against a backdrop of the pandemic and weather-related disruptions, resulting in 22% EBITDA margin and $11 million operating cash flow generation.” CEO of BDSI, Jeff Bailey

These numbers are solid and reflect hard work from the company and a commitment to innovation. With all of this in mind, BDSI stock could be worth keeping an eye on.

Are These the Best Penny Stocks on Reddit Right Now?

Finding the best penny stocks on Reddit is all about understanding where to look. With so much constant momentum in the stock market, it can be difficult to keep up with everything going on.

But, if you watch penny stocks carefully and understand what makes them move, it can be much easier than previously imagined. Additionally, learning how to trade penny stocks can be a major benefit to your portfolio. With all of this in mind, are these the best penny stocks on Reddit right now?