What is the CURP? Here we tell you what it is for and how to obtain it

The Unique Population Registry Code , better known as CURP , is a unique alphanumeric identity code that is assigned to all Mexicans. It is used to register individually all people who reside in Mexico, nationals and foreigners, as well as Mexicans who reside in other countries. It is also essential to carry out various official procedures and as a requirement to sign contracts or access banking services. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this document and how to obtain it .

The CURP code is made up of 18 characters or elements, represented by letters and numbers, generated from the data of your document proving your identity (birth certificate, naturalization letter or immigration document). These are:

Initial and first internal vowel of the first surname

Middle initial

First name initial

Date of birth (day, month and year) expressed in 6 digits

Sex (male or female)

Federal entity of birth

First internal consonants of the first surname, the second and the first name

Homoclave (element to avoid duplicate records)

Verifying digit from 0 to 9 for people born until 1999 and a letter from A to Z for those born after 2000.

What is the CURP for?

This code is used to officially identify each person and is considered a key document to access government procedures and services. That is, you must present it to process the voting credential of the National Electoral Institute (INE), register with the Tax Administration Service (SAT), enroll in any school grade, process the passport, access health services, register to vaccination against Covid-19 and even to enter a job and apply for some credit.

How can I get the CURP?

Since the government assigns the Unique Population Registry Code to every individual born or residing in the national territory, practically all Mexicans have it since childhood.

In case you do not have your CURP and you must complete the procedure for the first time, you will have to go to a Civil Registry office. You can check here the location of the CURP module closest to your home.

To obtain it, if you are Mexican or Mexican , you must present the following documentation:

Birth certificate.

Proof of non-registration of the Unique Population Registration Code.

Certificate of Mexican nationality in the event that there is no birth certificate.

Naturalization letter.

Any of the following valid official identification documents with a photograph: voting credential, identity card, passport, professional card, study certificate, IMSS credential or credential of the Institute of Social Security and Services of State Workers, ISSSTE.

If you are a foreigner residing in Mexico , you must present the following current documentation:

Migratory Document, issued by the National Institute of Migration, INM.

Diplomatic Visa D1.

Official O1 AND O4 Visas.

S1 AND S2 Service Visas.

In both cases, all documents must be submitted in original and copy.

I already have my CURP, how can I check or print it?

You can consult your CURP for free online by entering the consultation portal and if you already know your password you will only have to indicate it. If not, you will have to fill out a form with your personal information: full name, date of birth, entity of birth and gender, all without accents. Then just click on the 'Search' button and your CURP will appear to download or print it.

Since it is a very important document, because you will be linked to it for life, you must check that the characters match your data and that they are correctly registered.

If you detect an error, you can correct it in person at the CURP module closest to your home . If you need more information you can call the support line of the CURP User Service Center, at 51 28 11 11 from Mexico City and at 01 800 911 11 11 in the rest of the country.