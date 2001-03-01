Growth Strategies

Lost Cause

Assuming the airlines won't learn to take care of your luggage any time soon . . .
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The airlines may have raised the damage award for delayed, lost or damaged luggage from $1,250 to $2,500 per passenger last year, but they've done little to restore faith in their luggage-tracking abilities. Northwest, one of several airlines working to overcome that perception, has developed a more sophisticated system that will let passengers check the status of their luggage on the Web. Until such systems are up and running, however, travelers must contend with an imperfect system.

If your luggage gets lost, fall back on the following resources:

The U.S. Department of Transportation's "Fly-Rights" brochure is an excellent place to start when trying to understand your rights. It's available online at www.dot.gov/airconsumer/flyrights.htm or as a booklet from the Consumer Information Center, Dept. 133-B, Pueblo, CO 81009 ($1.75, including postage).

Another good resource is your airline's Web site. Delta's site, for example, has a whole section on baggage, including data about excess baggage, liability and carry-on allowances.

Check out consumer travel advocate Terry Trippler's lost-baggage tips at www.onetravel.com. Trippler explains the rules and regulations in plain English and offers other information, including analysis of the airlines' lost-baggage numbers.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?