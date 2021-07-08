Finance

The Fed, Closer to Tapering Asset Purchase Ahead of Schedule

The rebound in inflation and the steady economic upturn in the U.S. are leading investors to speculate on an early withdrawal of stimulus. Since tight...
Next Article
The Fed, Closer to Tapering Asset Purchase Ahead of Schedule
Image credit: geralt / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

The rebound in inflation and the steady economic upturn in the U.S. are leading investors to speculate on an early withdrawal of stimulus. Since tighter monetary policies could hamper the rebound, members of the Fed’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) are weighing on reducing the purchase program, the first step towards monetary normalization.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The FOMC considers that proper planning is key to avoiding surprises, especially after the U.S. Central Bank stunned the market with the advance of two interest rate hikes in 2023 “as they raised headline inflation expectations to 3.4% for 2021,” as informed by FOX Business.

An Early Withdrawal Of Stimulus

According to last appointment’s notes, several of the attendees were confident that the conditions are in place for a withdrawal of the stimuli ahead of schedule, while others believe that there is no evidence to proceed with the reduction of the bond purchasing program set at $120 billion per month, to keep credit cheap.

This was enough to prevent unanimity on the reduction in purchases.

After the press conference, Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters that officials had started "talking about talking about" tapering, as he expects “that we'll be able to say more about timing as we see more data, basically… There’s not a lot more light I can shed on that.”

There is also no unanimity on the strategy to follow once the tapering kicks in. Some Fed officials were in favor of reducing the acquisitions of mortgage bonds before the purchases of Treasury bonds, in light of the valuation pressures that are being registered in the real estate market.

With no consensus achieved, participants agreed to continue evaluating the progress of the economy towards the committee’s objectives and to begin discussing their plans to adjust asset purchases. Any adjustments will be notified in advance.

Fed expected to roll-back asset purchases later in 2021

Fox Business points that Wall Street is expecting the Fed to reveal more about the timing of tapering at the central bankers gather in August during their annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Mark Haefele, UBS Global Wealth Management’s CIO said, “If the U.S. economic recovery continues to accelerate to a sufficiently robust level into the summer, the Fed is expected to signal rolling back its asset purchases later this year… But the actual tapering would only take place in 2022, and we believe markets have largely priced in this expectation.”

Should officials shrink the size of the bond-buying program, the ghost “taper tantrum” of 2013 would rear its head. Back then, Chair Ben Bernanke suggested such a move, triggering a spike in bond yields and causing huge losses for their holders.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises