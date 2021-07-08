Do you want to test the beta version of WhatsApp multi-device mode before it is available to everyone?

July 8, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mark Zukerberg , through an interview with WABetaInfo , confirmed the new functions that the WhatsApp platform will have, among them he mentioned the possibility that your account is connected on several devices without having to use the Internet , you only have to activate from the service settings.

However, the company is looking for users who want to test the beta version of the multi- device mode on their Android or iOS system , WABetaInfo mentions that the test is likely to be limited to a certain number of users. Although, "will be available very soon" early access for this new feature.

WhatsApp will ask for your help to test the first version of multi-device beta program



You need to use the most updated beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.



Follow @WABetaInfo to be sure to know when the early access to multi-device beta is available! #soon pic.twitter.com/2rOTeuEm0V - WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 6, 2021

To be part of the volunteers and use the new versions and functions of WhatsApp you have to sign up for the beta tester program, but since they are two different systems, there are also different paths.

Android carriers will have to access this link and press the Become a tester button. Once inside, you will only have to go to the WhatsApp profile and update your application, so you will already be part of the volunteers, it is a beta version within the beta itself because it will not be installed by default, it will only give you the option to try it .

On the other hand, Apple has a limited number of beta testers per application: 10,000 users ; so if you want to be part of the experience you will have to wait for a “free seat” to exist. But to aspire to be, you have to download the TestFlight application to register, then enter this invitation link and if you find a space available, just click on the button Start the tests and your app will be updated.