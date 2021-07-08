WhatsApp

Do you want to test the beta version of WhatsApp multi-device mode before it is available to everyone?

Here we tell you how you can do it from iOS and Android.
Next Article
Do you want to test the beta version of WhatsApp multi-device mode before it is available to everyone?
Image credit: Christian Wiediger vía Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mark Zukerberg , through an interview with WABetaInfo , confirmed the new functions that the WhatsApp platform will have, among them he mentioned the possibility that your account is connected on several devices without having to use the Internet , you only have to activate from the service settings.

However, the company is looking for users who want to test the beta version of the multi- device mode on their Android or iOS system , WABetaInfo mentions that the test is likely to be limited to a certain number of users. Although, "will be available very soon" early access for this new feature.

To be part of the volunteers and use the new versions and functions of WhatsApp you have to sign up for the beta tester program, but since they are two different systems, there are also different paths.

Android carriers will have to access this link and press the Become a tester button. Once inside, you will only have to go to the WhatsApp profile and update your application, so you will already be part of the volunteers, it is a beta version within the beta itself because it will not be installed by default, it will only give you the option to try it .

On the other hand, Apple has a limited number of beta testers per application: 10,000 users ; so if you want to be part of the experience you will have to wait for a “free seat” to exist. But to aspire to be, you have to download the TestFlight application to register, then enter this invitation link and if you find a space available, just click on the button Start the tests and your app will be updated.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's Upcoming Features Include Multiple-Device Use, With More Additions on the Way

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business Adds New Features

WhatsApp

Do you want to increase your sales? Join the 'WhatsApp Fridays' for free