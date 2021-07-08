After controversy over the origin of its tuna, Subway announces that it will renew its menu

July 8, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Sales of Subway, a restaurant specializing in the preparation of submarine sandwiches, sandwiches, salads and pizza per portion, fell considerably in recent years ; so they are looking for a new strategy so that new customers can give them a chance.

This announcement comes days after an investigation by The New York Times revealed that the tuna from some of its restaurants in California did not contain tuna DNA and the origin of the tuna was questioned.

The fast food chain will begin with the renewal of its menu next week when all the restaurants in the United States present new options to improve their products in any aspect. Subway IP Inc. spokespersons mention what it will be the biggest change in your history.

According to CNN , John Chidsey, executive director of the brand, explained that the company has decided "to concentrate on raising the quality of the basic ingredients, since with them you can make almost an infinite number of combinations of sandwiches ." At the same time, consumers will know more about their sourcing.

Subway seeks to re-dominate the space for customization of dishes in fast food as competition in the market is becoming stronger, it also wants to clean its image after the lawsuits against the origin of its food. But, satisfying the palate of its customers and franchise operators.