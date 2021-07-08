Finance

37 U.S. Attorneys Lodge Antitrust Suit Against Google Over App Store

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a bipartisan offensive by 37 district and attorney generals against Google – Alphabet Inc (NAS...
Next Article
37 U.S. Attorneys Lodge Antitrust Suit Against Google Over App Store
Image credit: FirmBee / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a bipartisan offensive by 37 district and attorney generals against Google – Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)– over monopoly practices on its mobile app store.

[soros]

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Google raising prices and squeezing small businesses

The lawsuit claims that Google requires some apps to use its payment methods while retaining a 30% commission of their digital product sales on the company’s Android Play Store. App developers are forced to use Google’s software for distribution because the company has “targeted potentially competing app stores,” reports CNBC.

“This is our second lawsuit against Google in the last six months, to protect consumers and free competition,” tweeted James on Wednesday. The move arrives on the same day former President Donald Trump announced a lawsuit against three Big Tech companies for vetoing his social media accounts.

Attorney General James was quoted as saying on USA Today, “This is raising prices for consumers and squeezing millions of small businesses that are trying to compete.”

“We won’t allow companies to illegally quash competition so they can make billions. We are seeking to end Google’s monopoly power and fight for millions of consumers and small business owners in New York and beyond.”

Google thwarting big rivals

According to plaintiffs cited by CNBC, the Google Play Store distributes nearly 90% of Android apps in the U.S., with no other Android store boasting over 5% market share. Google has also attempted to “buy off” Samsung by offering incentives and turn its Galaxy app store into a “white label” for the Play Store.

They also assert that Google has also prevented Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) from using its own distribution store on Android. Back in September, Google had announced that it would increase control of its app store, drawing criticism from developers.

The lawsuit announced on Wednesday is one more in a string of cases against large technology companies for alleged monopolistic practices and abuse of their market position.

The offensive is not new, as even under Trump’s divisive mandate urged Democrats and Republicans to join forces in numerous initiatives to curb the all-encompassing power of Silicon Valley’s greats.

However, Big Tech companies also come out unscathed. Last week, Facebook hit a $1 trillion market capitalization record after a Washington judge had dismissed monopoly charges against the company, brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a group of 46 states.

The antitrust lawsuit had been brought against the company to order it to sell both WhatsApp and Instagram. Once the monopoly charges were dismissed, Facebook shares jumped 4.2% to 355.64 by the end of the session.

Google, Facebook, and Amazon are part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders’ families.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises