The Long Way Home

Ease your hellish commute with a technology-packed car.

March 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

How about a back massage during your commute? The massaging lumbar seat system in Cadillac's $46,267 (street) DeVille DHS soothes back muscles at 10-minute intervals. And for tired eyes after a hard day, the car helps you see without sunlight using an infrared display projected onto the windshield.

More DeVille benefits and high-tech goodies for entrepreneurs on the move:

Ultrasonic rear parking sensors that warn of obstacles to parking.

The quieter-than-ever Northstar V8's powerful 275-horsepower engine.

Web-based information/entertainment/navigation systems with online and offline audio, CD-ROM, radio and map-reading functions.

Individual tire pressure data is relayed to the dashboard letting the driver know instantly if a tire is losing air.

21 storage areas for files and office doodads.

Jill Amadio has reported on the automotive industry for 23 years as an editor and consultant.