Coronavirus

These are the new drugs that the WHO recommends to treat seriously ill patients due to COVID-19

According to the World Health Organization, these drugs have shown efficiency against the virus.
These are the new drugs that the WHO recommends to treat seriously ill patients due to COVID-19
Image credit: Mufid Majnun vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Since September 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) began to study the efficiency of some drugs in patients with COVID-19 in critical condition and   Researchers have concluded that the use of interleukin-6 receptor blockers has positive results.

At the beginning of the pandemic, they advised the use of corticosteroids. Today, his guide to patient care mentions that his recommendation is based on the collection and analysis of data from more than 10,000 patients in 27 clinical trials from different countries, so his statement can be trusted.

The results showed that the probabilities of death , in a seriously ill or critically ill patient, are reduced by 13% and the probability of needing mechanical ventilation is reduced by 28% , only if interleukin receptor blockers are used. 6 (tocilizumab and sarilumab).

However, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , WHO Director General, explained that unfortunately most of the world does not have access to IL-6 receptor blockers . Therefore, it has invited manufacturers to reduce their prices and supply to low- and middle-income countries, where COVID-19 cases are increasing.

