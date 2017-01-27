5 tips to start a healthy life

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We live a lifestyle where "I'm very busy" is a common everyday phrase. We run from one place to another, we have appointments, events and jobs that demand that we be at full capacity. We already know that the lack of physical exercise in addition to causing significant damage to our cardiovascular system, contributes to obesity, hypertension, cholesterol among other diseases.

Today is a good time to become aware of how important it is to have a healthy lifestyle. Well-programmed physical exercise and according to your physical capacity will help you improve your health and be able to carry out all the plans, projects, tasks of your daily life. If you have never joined a gym, or if you have not exercised in a long time and you have no idea how to start, here are 5 tips to help you stay motivated on this new journey of FIT life.

1. Choose a basic routine

Perform multi-joint exercises (squats, bench press, deadlift, military press) and do not despair or try to exercise with all the devices that are in the gym. It is very common to see newbies sign up and from day one they seem to want to end up passed out. The important thing is not to train more but to train better. If you are a beginner, ideally your routine should last one hour.

2. Set REALISTIC goals

If you are overweight or obese, keep in mind how long it took you to accumulate that fat and how long you have lasted without exercising. With this you can consider that your weight loss and your muscle gain will not happen overnight. In some cases you will see the first results after 6 weeks. A realistic goal will keep you motivated as it will be achievable.

3. Train with a partner

This tip is for those who find the gym boring. A partner who has goals similar to yours can help you commit. The gym buddy will be there with you and can make observations while he urges you to give more and what better than to have someone to help you get those last repetitions of chest press, don't you think? More than anything else you will feel motivation and commitment.

4. Organize your schedules

Let's be honest, one of the main reasons we skip the gym is because we say we don't have enough time. Well, if you already know what your Achilles heel is, then organize your week from Sunday. If you already know your schedules perfectly and establish your commitments for the week, you will be able to find a way to escape that hour destined for the gym. Success in a training program is in the frequency with which you train, that is, less frequency, less results. When you are a beginner, 3 days will be enough to start and gradually increase the training days.

5. Remember why you started

It is very common that the first 3 months most of those who join the gym end up leaving it. This is because for one reason or another you give priority to other things and put your training aside. At this point, when you are on the verge of quitting, remember why you started, review each and every reason why you signed up for the gym. Remember that you are tired of being overweight, flabby or weak. The main motivation to continue and the most valuable will always come from you, from your desire to want to change your body.

I hope you take into account some or all of these points so that you can start now with all the desire and not only achieve that goal that you have of looking spectacular but also acquire permanent healthy habits.