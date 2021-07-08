How to start your business from scratch

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Being an entrepreneur is walking a difficult path. But at the same time, it is a challenge full of adventures, an effort where you depend on yourself and the fruit of your own work. And the reward is owning your own business, dedicating yourself to what you are really passionate about and not depending on anyone else.

The truth is that this sounds like the ideal for many, but no one said it would be easy. An entrepreneur in Mexico must work hard without abandoning his goals to succeed.

Being your own boss can be quite a challenge, with the myriad of different tasks that must be covered such as making payments and collections, serving customers, receiving calls, managing logistics and inventories, paying salaries, and many more.

But it is precisely technology that can help you in this titanic work, to make everything simpler and more orderly. Today there are tools that can literally solve your life, if we talk about running a business.

Capital to start

The first thing you need is capital to start the business, it's like gasoline that runs an engine. Sometimes at the beginning you do not have a large fund to start with, that is why there are business loans like the one offered in Konfío and that is approved in just seven minutes.

The best thing about a product like this is that you will have the money in your account in less than 72 hours and it will allow you to pay off your expenses while you start to generate your first income.

Streamline payments

A very common situation when you set up your business is that there is a lag between the delivery of a product and the payment date. Sometimes you deliver a purchase order and they get paid 30 or even 60 days later. This creates a hole in your own resources and may put you in a tight spot.

But to solve this there is a B2B payment tool that will allow you greater freedom of action in your company. To better control your collection and payments, Konfío developed this solution that can help you offer payment facilities to your suppliers and give them a timely follow-up.

A card for your business

Separating your personal expenses from those of your new company is important so that you have all finances under control. That is why an exclusive payment method for your brand will be very useful, in fact personalized. With this business credit card you can take care of your business expenses and keep everything in order, in addition to making your business expenses deductible.

Have everything under control

The administrative part is crucial for the success of your business and if you keep everything in order from the beginning, it will be much easier for you to undertake. Konfío's business management tool helps you manage your inventory, check income and expenses and manage your company in real time with the security of having everything in the cloud.

Being an entrepreneur today can be challenging, but with the help of the technological solutions offered by Konfío, you can start on the right foot and receive all the necessary support to grow.