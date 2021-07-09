Audio Anytime, Anywhere: HD 250 BT

July 9, 2021 1 min read

Sennheiser’s new HD 250BT headphones deliver an audio experience with dynamic bass and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity in a durable design.

Boasting a 25-hour battery life and advanced codec support, the new HD 250BT lets you enjoy Sennheiser’s superior audio anytime, anywhere. Other features include a rugged design, intuitive controls, and soft, noise-isolating ear pads.

Image courtesy: Sennheiser

If you’re looking to personalize your audio experience, the Sennheiser Smart Control app’s intuitive equalizer makes it possible to tailor the sound experience according to your individual taste. Meanwhile, aptX Low Latency technology perfectly synchronizes audio with on-screen action while watching videos.

Whether listening to music on the road for hours at a time, or watching videos or taking calls via the built-in microphone, the HD 250BT’s 25-hour battery life ensures the headphones keep pace with the busiest lifestyles.

