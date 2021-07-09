Technology

Audio Anytime, Anywhere: HD 250 BT

Boasting a 25-hour battery life and advanced codec support, the new HD 250BT lets you enjoy Sennheiser's superior audio anytime, anywhere. Other features include a rugged design, intuitive controls, and soft, noise-isolating ear pads.
Next Article
Audio Anytime, Anywhere: HD 250 BT
Image credit: Sennheiser
Sennheiser’s HD 250BT

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Columnist
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sennheiser’s new HD 250BT headphones deliver an audio experience with dynamic bass and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity in a durable design.

Boasting a 25-hour battery life and advanced codec support, the new HD 250BT lets you enjoy Sennheiser’s superior audio anytime, anywhere. Other features include a rugged design, intuitive controls, and soft, noise-isolating ear pads.

 Image courtesy: Sennheiser

If you’re looking to personalize your audio experience, the Sennheiser Smart Control app’s intuitive equalizer makes it possible to tailor the sound experience according to your individual taste. Meanwhile, aptX Low Latency technology perfectly synchronizes audio with on-screen action while watching videos.

Whether listening to music on the road for hours at a time, or watching videos or taking calls via the built-in microphone, the HD 250BT’s 25-hour battery life ensures the headphones keep pace with the busiest lifestyles.

Related: Powering Productivity: Acer Chromebook 311

Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP3: Starton Therapeutics

Technology

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP2: FORTË

Technology

Is No-Code the Future of Technology?