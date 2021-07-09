Curiosities

This is the most intelligent breed of dog in the world. At least that's what this study says

According to scientists, dogs of this breed are capable of memorizing more words than others.
Next Article
This is the most intelligent breed of dog in the world. At least that's what this study says
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A study by the Department of Ethology at the Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary asserts that the most intelligent breed of dog in the world is the border collie.

According to the results of the Family Dog Project of the university department, while many dogs have trouble learning the names of objects, those of this breed are able to memorize them without problems.

The scientists analyzed 40 dogs who trained intensively for three days to teach them the names of at least two toys. The dog owner and a trainer repeated the names of the toys several times.

This revealed that only seven races of the 40 weights were able to learn the names of the toys.

Scientists analyzed 40 dogs that they trained intensively / Image: Depositphotos.com

"The 7 dogs that demonstrated this exceptional talent are Border Collies, a breed destined to cooperate with humans for herding purposes," said study co-author Shany Dror , "but it is important to note that, among the many dogs that showed no evidence of learning, there were also 18 Border collies "

According to the Daily Mail , the smartest dog was a Brazilian border collie named Gaia, who was able to recognize up to 37 toys. However, it did not come close to the record of Chester, another border collie, who memorized a thousand words before he passed away.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Curiosities

A man invested 400 pesos in the Rocket Bunny cryptocurrency one night and woke up 'being a billionaire'

Curiosities

What is the Strawberry Moon, the last supermoon of the year?

Curiosities

Trouble times with bread are lesser? They create a loaf in honor of the Puebla sinkhole