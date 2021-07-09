Build a model of organizational happiness and well-being

July 9, 2021 5 min read

We all seek well-being in every facet of our lives and when the time comes to start the work aspect is no exception, we always want to find a place where our well-being and happiness are taken into account and that allows us to enjoy what we do. It is important to mention that for a company to achieve its objectives, it is essential to provide its collaborators to work in emotional spaces that are in a harmonious, stable and conflict-free state; Therefore, having the necessary tools and methodologies to offer this work environment not only benefits the worker's well-being but also helps the efficient achievement of business objectives.

Unfortunately in Mexico not everyone has that culture of offering their work teams to function within an area of organizational well-being and happiness, according to UN reports published in its World Happiness Index 2020, Mexico ranks 46th , when in 2019 was ranked 23rd in the ranking, indicating a drop of 23 places.

The Ministry of Health affirms that workers who live in constant stress and with low rates of job happiness present absenteeism, irritability, anguish, low concentration, lack of motivation, reduced commitment and increased absences. This leaves a clear impact on productivity and the fulfillment of goals in the company.

A model of organizational happiness and well-being

It is a tool that will help you motivate the performance of your work team, an improvement plan and incentives with the aim of improving the work environment and at the same time strengthening the integration of collaborators, which in turn generates greater productivity , increased sales, greater commitment to the company and above all greater retention of talent.

Every model must define, contribute and measure the growth that is required to improve the work environment, for any model that is implemented it must be taken into account that the company must relate more with the collaborators to generate participation and the heads must show such leadership demanding in terms of tasks as positive in their attitude towards collaborators so that they can feel in a harmonious environment.

40% of employees in Mexico do not feel appreciated by their company and another part considers that their performance is not valued as it deserves. An incentive or social benefits program motivates more than 60% of employees to stay in their jobs.

In order to take action in favor of well-being and happiness at work, a model must be counted on that takes into account the three dimensions of development that are: the professional, the personal and the family. Those who seek to implement organizational happiness practices, should do so under an ethical approach since it is what any person needs to be a better version of themselves and to achieve the challenges that are offered.

R is a telecommunications company located in Galicia, Spain. Under the philosophy that emanates from Martin Seligman's book "Authentic Happiness", the firm generated a process of change that culminated in 2009 with the development of the happiness model in the workplace:

The theoretical model of happiness in the company was defined, establishing the guiding principles of its different policies and personnel strategies.

The corporate values that define corporate culture and that lead to happiness were established.

The company guided the different functional blocks of people management towards the achievement of happiness in the workplace

It generated a series of indicators that measure the levels of happiness at work, from different perspectives.

Each of these activities were valued and scored positively, which was revealed in the various surveys on job happiness that were carried out in the company's offices.

Having leaders who see the greatness in people and recognize the great achievements they can achieve by having happy employees helps organizations to be more resilient and successful.