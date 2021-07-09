These Are The Top Ten Large Growth Mutual Funds

July 9, 2021 4 min read

Investing in big and established companies is considered to be less risky. This is because shares of established companies are usually less volatile than those of other companies. Thus, if you are starting or learning to trade, then investing in such companies is a good strategy. However, these companies usually command a higher per-share price, putting them out of reach for many retail investors. Thus, one way to invest in these companies is through mutual funds, especially large growth mutual funds. These funds invest in big companies that are expected to grow faster than other large-cap companies. Let’s take a look at the top ten large growth mutual funds.

Top Ten Large Growth Mutual Funds

We have looked at the past three years of return data from U.S. News to rank these top ten large growth mutual funds.

Permanent Portfolio Aggressive Gr Port (PAGDX, 103%)

PAGDX primarily invest in stocks and stock warrants of U.S. and foreign companies that exhibit higher profit potential than the stock market. It has returned 10.58% in the last three months and over 18% in the last three years. The top four holdings of this fund are: Freeport-McMoRan, Twilio, NVIDIA and Lockheed Martin.

Baron Opportunity Fund (BIOPX, 104%)

BIOPX usually invests in growth companies that benefit from innovations and advancements in technology. This fund primarily invests in equity securities. It has returned 0.82% in the last three months and over 38% in the last three years. The top four holdings of this fund are: Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and TripAdvisor.

Fidelity Advisor® Series Growth Opps Fd (FAOFX, 105%)

FAOFX normally invests in the common stocks of companies it believes show above-average growth potential. This fund may invest in domestic and foreign issuers. It has returned 3.31% in the last three months and over 40% in the last three years. The top four holdings of this fund are: Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Apple.

Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Gr Stk Fd (SAGAX, 107%)

SAGAX primarily invests in large-cap stocks, but it does have significant exposure to mid-cap and even small-cap firms. It seems to be more focused on the hardware, telecommunications and consumer services sectors. It has returned -7.87% in the last three months and over 40% in the last three years. The top four holdings of this fund are: Tesla, MercadoLibre, Shopify and The Trade Desk.

Zevenbergen Growth Fund (ZVNIX, 109%)

ZVNIX usually invests in companies that are industry leaders. This fund may invest in 30-60 stocks of any market capitalization and in IPOs. It has returned -8% in the last three months and over 40% in the last three years. The top four holdings of this fund are: Tesla, Shopify, MercadoLibre and Exact Sciences.

Transamerica Capital Growth Fund (IALAX, 115%)

IALAX has invested more than half of its portfolio in large-cap companies. This fund has also made significant investments in mid-cap and small-cap companies. It has returned -2.42% in the last three months and over 34% in the last three years. The top four holdings of this fund are: Twitter, Shopify, Amazon and Square.

Morgan Stanley Inst Growth Port (MSEGX, 120%)

MSEGX primarily invests in companies whose capitalization is within the range of the companies that are part of the Russell 1000® Growth Index. It may also invest in emerging companies. It has returned -1.84% in the last three months and over 36% in the last three years. The top four holdings of this fund are: Morgan Stanley InstlLqdty TrsSecs Instl, Amazon, Square and Shopify.

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund (CPOAX, 124%)

CPOAX usually puts money in the common stocks of companies within the capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 3000® Growth Index. Along with established firms, it may also invest in emerging companies. It has returned -0.52% in the last three months and over 43% in the last three years. The top four holdings of this fund are: Morgan Stanley InstlLqdty TrsSecs Instl, Amazon, Square and Shopify.

Baillie Gifford US Equity Growth Fund (BGGSX, 142%)

BGGSX normally invests in the common stocks and other equity securities of companies with their main operations in the U.S. It generally invests in companies with a market cap of over $1.5 billion. It has returned -0.73% in the last three months and over 41% in the last three years. The top four holdings of this fund are: Shopify, Amazon, Wayfair and Tesla.

Zevenbergen Genea Fund (ZVGIX, 148%)

ZVGIX usually invests in companies that benefit from advancements in technology. This fund normally invests in 20-40 stocks. It may also invest in IPOs. It has returned more than -6% in the last three months and over 40% in the last three years. The top four holdings of this fund are: Tesla, MercadoLibre, Amazon and Shopify.