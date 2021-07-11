Billionaire Richard Branson achieves the first tourist space flight in history: VIDEO

July 11, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Editor's note: You can see what the whole flight was like by clicking on the video at the top of the note.

British billionaire Richard Branson managed to make his mark in the history of space exploration by becoming the first tourist to travel outside of Earth in a private company.

The VSS Unity flight of his company Virgin Galactic , which was destined for the border of space with the Earth, took off from Spaceport America base in New Mexico, in the southwestern United States, around 08:40 local time this Sunday.

“My mission is to make space travel a reality for everyone; for my grandchildren, for your grandchildren, for everyone, ” Branson said in a video posted on Twitter shortly before the launch.

The spacecraft made a horizontal takeoff and flew for an hour to an altitude of 15 kilometers before releasing the space plane carrying Richard Branson and the crew so that it could leave the Earth's atmosphere.

This is what a millionaire looks like heading to space in his own ship

The spacecraft needed to reach the limit between space and Earth, which, according to the United States, is 80 km high. At this point, the blue of the sky turns black, the curvature of the planet can be seen, and it is possible to float in weightlessness.

After spending several minutes in orbit, VSS Unity successfully landed in New Mexico at 9:38 a.m. local time.

This achievement by Branson opens a new era in space tourism. It is expected that in a week Jeff Bezos of Amazon will do the same with a ship of his company Blue Origin.

I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but going to space was more magical than I ever imagined https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX # Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/grs7vHAzca - Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

With information from AFP, EFE and Reuters.