7 Industry Leading Penny Stocks To Watch in July 2021

July 11, 2021 8 min read

This story originally appeared on PennyStocks



Are These Hot Penny Stocks on Your Watchlist?

Finding the best penny stocks to buy in 2021 is all about understanding the market trajectory. With so many penny stocks to choose from, making a decision is difficult, to say the least. But, with the power of the internet at everyone’s disposal, this can be easier than previously imagined. The best place to start is by creating a penny stocks watchlist. This will help to narrow down your choices to only a handful of companies, rather than hundreds.

[Read More] 7 Top Penny Stocks to Watch That You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

And with a proper watchlist, the research stage can begin. This involves understanding every aspect of a company from its financials, to what makes it move. With all of this in mind, here are seven industry-leading penny stocks to watch right now.

5 Penny Stocks You Need to Know About

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM)

Zomedica Corp. is a biotech penny stock that is performing well right now. The company’s main focus is veterinary health for dogs and cats. Currently, Zomedica is developing and commercializing TRUFORMA which is a diagnostic biosensor platform that detects thyroid cancer in animals. So why has ZOM stock been going up so much recently? On July 6th, Zomedica released a corporate update. The company currently expects TRUFORMA to have five initial assays to test for adrenal and thyroid disorders soon.

“While the change to our sales structure and the delay of fT4 and ACTH certainly were unexpected, we believe that these issues are being addressed effectively within and outside Zomedica. We have calibrated spending to coincide with a later adoption curve than anticipated, are working cooperatively and effectively with our partner, Qorvo, and are looking forward to delivering all of the promises of TRUFORMA later this year.” The CEO of ZOM, Robert Cohen

ZOM has also been referred to as a “meme stock”. Meme stocks are companies that increase in value because of social media and their popularity on such. This has pushed the volume of ZOM much higher than it regularly would be without the social media hype. One year ago this penny stock was worth $0.16 per share on average.

Now the company’s stock price is at $0.73 per share as of July 9th. At one point in 2021, the company’s share prices reached above $2.60 per share indicating a high degree of bullish investor sentiment. With all of this in mind, will ZOM make your list of penny stocks to watch?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is a financial penny stock working on several interesting business prospects. The company works in the area of property and casualty reinsurance. Additionally, Oxbridge actively underwrites reinsurance contracts for various companies. These include property and casualty insurance-based corporations.

OXBR stock has experienced a lot of positive momentum in 2021 so far. Despite this, not much news has come out of Oxbridge in the past few months. So why is OXBR stock increasing in market value? Well, as you may have seen, the real estate market is exploding in value right now.

With property prices rapidly increasing, the price to insure said properties is going to cost more. This is a potential reason that OXBR stock is performing well and has a higher volume than its average on July 9th. One year ago, OXBR stock was worth about $1.10 per share on average. Now on July 9th, OXBR stock is at $2.90 per share on average. Considering this, is OXBR stock a contender for your watchlist this year?

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. is a tech penny stock that has seen a great deal of momentum throughout the pandemic. This company operates platforms for mobile food ordering and competes with some of the largest names in the industry. The company’s two platforms are Waitr and Bite Squad, and allow customers to order food for delivery and carryout. It’s worth noting that it has more than 20,000 restaurants in 700 cities on its roster as of December 31st, 2020.

At the start of June, the company announced a corporate rebrand initiative. The company intends on changing its name and visual identity in the next 12 to 18 months. The company’s CEO and Chairman Carl Grimstad said, “This decision to rebrand will better reflect our identity and business operations as we continue our expansion into new verticals outside of the food delivery segment and should improve and enhance our marketing and public relations synergies. Our three core constituents provide us with a myriad of commercial opportunities.”

[Read More] 9 Hot Penny Stocks to Watch For the Upcoming Week

The last update that came from Waitr Holdings Inc. was the June 22nd announcement stating that the company has added Long John Silver’s to its platform. In the last 6 months, WTRH stock has not had the most positive momentum, but could things be changing for the company now? On July 9th, WTRH stock is up significantly in the market. With this in mind, will WTRH stock make your watchlist this week?

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (OTC: ADOM)

Envirotech Vehicles Inc., formerly known as Adomani, is an electric vehicle penny stock. The company produces zero-emissions electric vehicles and drivetrain systems. These vehicles and systems are intended for commercial fleets. It also provides kits to convert gas-powered vehicles to EVs, which is a growing market right now.

On July 7th, Envirotech received a $400,000 purchase order from Joseph Holdings for five vehicles. CEO Phillip Oldridge said, “This order is a promising start to our FAR relationship with Joseph Holdings and we’re pleased to have this opportunity to begin providing our innovative, high-quality, conventional and special purposed electric vehicles to the Caribbean market.”

The past one-month of momentum with ADOM stock has been high to say the least. On June 10th, ADOM’s stock price was at $0.25 per share on average. Now on July 9th, the company’s stock price is over $0.38 per share. ADOM’s volume is also much higher than its market average right now.

There are a few possible explanations for this. The market for electric vehicles is rapidly growing at the moment. We’ve all seen how companies like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) have gone up significantly in the past year or so. This momentum affects smaller EV companies like Envirotech as well. Whether this makes ADOM a part of your watchlist right now, is up to you.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas penny stock that is increasing in value right now. The company’s primary focus is deepwater oil and gas exploration and production. Its assets are all based in the Atlantic Margins, in places like Ghana, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and Equatorial Guinea. This company’s one-year growth has been very significant in scale. Kosmos Energy released an operational update on July 5th. The company provided insight on its production, development, and exploration processes at the moment.

“Kosmos had a solid second quarter, generating positive cash flow which reduced net debt by around $100 million, driven by higher sales volumes, strong operational performance in Ghana and improving realized oil prices. We continue to see momentum build across our producing hubs with new wells drilled in Ghana and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico during the quarter and the arrival of the rig for development drilling in Equatorial Guinea.” Chairman and CEO Andrew G. Inglis

One year ago, KOS stock was at $1.55 per share. Now the company’s stock price has reached more than $3 per share. The oil and gas sector has been a big hit in 2021, with many companies from this sector being mentioned on our site recently. With oil and gas penny stocks on the rise, will this company make it on to your watchlist?

2 More Penny Stocks to Watch Right Now

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Alset Ehome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI)

Which Penny Stocks Are On Your Watchlist?

With so many penny stocks to choose from in 2021, making a decision can be a difficult task. However, with the right information at hand, every investor can be as informed as to the best traders out there.

[Read More] Penny Stocks to Buy Now? Why Reddit Traders Are Watching These 10

One thing to keep in mind is that information will always set apart the pro traders from those just starting. But, with a dedication to researching every company on your watchlist, you can be just as informed as the best investors out there. With this in mind, which penny stocks are on your watchlist?