Tutor Time Partners With <i>Good Housekeeping</i> Magazine

February 15, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Boca Raton, Florida-Tutor Time Child Care Learning Centers announced that they have forged a partnership with Good Housekeeping magazine.

Tutor Time children and their parents will be given the opportunity to sample various products, courtesy of the magazine's advertisers. Brands will reach children in a fun, interactive environment, and will be centered both in-center or be given to children to take home. Products can include items such as toys, cookies or first-aid materials.

"Tutor Time was selected based on our worldwide presence and proven track record of excellence in the child-care field," said Libby Barland, Tutor Time vice president of marketing and customer service. "We are excited to give our seal approval to children's products, and we look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Good Housekeeping magazine." -PR Newswire