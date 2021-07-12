Bikry App Raises $1.3 Mn Funding Led By YCombinator

July 12, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bikry app (by Bizrise Technologies), an all-in-one platform to take the business online, announced on Monday that it has secured $1.3 million funding with participation from YCombinator, the famed Silicon Valley-based startup accelerator along with the founders of Twitch.TV, RazorPay, Angelist, Cabra VC, and Sumon Sadhu.



Bikry App aims to support entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to create an internet business by starting them off with a free website.

The Bikry app provides businesses with an online catalogue in the form of a website integrated with all payment options and local and national shipping in 30 seconds with zero investment. The platform’s round-the-clock tech support ultimately provides a breakthrough customer experience that helps shops and services grow their online business without any hassles. Also, Bikry's smart catalogue builder with 5 lakh products enables kirana stores, medical shops, mom and pop stores, restaurants, at home working ladies, and many others.



“Getting every business online, especially during this time of the pandemic, is one of the critical steps we can take together not just to stay competitive but also to foster strong engagement and communication with your large customer base. We are glad to be able to bring direct-to-customer internet channels to neighbourhood shops and services that are not just seeking to emerge from this pandemic crisis but now see us as a long-term credible partner to drive strong business growth. We aim to save small businesses from the clutches of online aggregators and their high commissions. During this pandemic, we have seen an incredible increase of 300 per cent in our unique customer base,” said Abhishek Bhayana, founder, Bikry app.



With the rapid digital adoption is driven by COVID-19, the Bikry app has boarded over 50,000 businesses across India. They now aim to serve over 1 million businesses by the end of 2021.

