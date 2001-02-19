La Quinta Signs First Franchisee

<b></b>

February 19, 2001 1 min read

Dallas-La Quinta Inns Inc. signed its first franchisee agreement under its new franchise program with Atlanta-based Diplomat Hotel Corp. The first franchise property will be built on the north side of Atlanta's Hartsfield International Airport and is expected to open in late 2001.

Diplomat will develop a new 160-room La Quinta Inn & Suites prototype featuring a residential style as well as La Quinta's latest décor, designs and amenities. The new hotel will also feature all-interior corridors as well as continental breakfast facilities, meeting space, exercise facilities and a complete business center.

"The response to La Quinta's franchise program continues to solidify our belief that La Quinta will be among the preeminent franchisors in the U.S. marketplace," said Butch Cash, president of La Quinta.

RC Patel, Diplomat chairman, added, "We expect a long and prosperous relationship with La Quinta. La Quinta is one of the most recognized and respected brands in the business, and we're excited to be playing such a significant role in their growth strategy." -Edelman Public Relations