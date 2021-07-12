Coronavirus

The SEP maintains its decision that the next school year be face-to-face

The National Conference of Governors (CONAGO) is more than in agreement with this determination, they will demonstrate their support by implementing the necessary actions
The SEP maintains its decision that the next school year be face-to-face
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) announced that it maintains its decision that the next school year 2021-2022 be taught in person throughout the Mexican Republic. This is so that students can finish the previous school year successfully and comprehensively.

When the National Conference of Governors (CONAGO) reviewed the new curriculum and the National Strategy to ensure health within academic institutions, Delfina Gómez Álvares, the head of the SEP, reported that more than 13 thousand schools in 617 municipalities nationwide.

Delfina Gómez Álvarez, head of the SEP / Image: Courtesy SEP

In addition, 6,674 Community Learning Centers will open in the country. So around 407,690 education workers will take care of the students who decide to attend. The necessary sanitary measures and actions will be taken.

The school calendar has been expanded from 190 to 200 school days to end on July 28, 2022 ; Students will have a 20-day break before starting their face-to-face activities and, for their part, teachers will be granted 40 days in total, which may be divided into December or Easter.

The Minister of Education announced that the resources will be available and the necessary actions will be implemented to reduce school dropouts.

