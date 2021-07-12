How to see disappearing photos again with the new WhatsApp feature?

July 12, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The beta version of the instant messaging application, WhatsApp , has several functions, one of them is the "See once mode" , it is based on sending and receiving images and videos, it will be very similar to the application's operating system Snapchat , which means that once opened they can no longer be viewed or retrieved.

At the moment, the company is still testing this new version, but what if we told you that there is a way that this photograph remains available without having to take a screenshot?

How to see the photos that disappear from WhatsApp

The first thing you will have to do is have the help of WhatsApp Web or for PC because it only synchronizes with your cell phone each time both devices are used at the same time.

Once inside, you have to wait for the photos or videos to finish downloading , it will take a few minutes according to your level of connection to the network and the weight of the file. Check that it has also been downloaded to your cell phone and WhatsApp for PC. If so, activate the "Airplane Mode" of your mobile.

Now you will be able to view the photo on WhatsApp Web or for PC, as it does not have connectivity, you can open and close it as many times as you want , without it ever appearing as open.

The good thing about this is that if you get bored you can deactivate the Airplane Mode of your cell phone and return to reality, it is like pausing time , because every time you want to see it again you will have to repeat these steps so that it remains "closed".

However, it will be good while it lasts, at some point the company may fix this error in the next updates.