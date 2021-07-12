Richard Branson Met With Elon Musk Before Traveling to Space

July 12, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On July 11, Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, made history by being part of the crew of the first “tourist” trip to space, but shortly before taking off he published a photo with his “friend” Elon Musk.

In a Twitter message, Branson appears next to the founder of SpaceX and who, at first glance, should be his rival in the space race. "Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend," he noted.

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready.



Watch # Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST. @virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8 - Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

The English businessman tweeted that he felt good, excited and ready for his trip.

