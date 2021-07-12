Richard Branson Met With Elon Musk Before Traveling to Space
On July 11, Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, made history by being part of the crew of the first “tourist” trip to space, but shortly before taking off he published a photo with his “friend” Elon Musk.
In a Twitter message, Branson appears next to the founder of SpaceX and who, at first glance, should be his rival in the space race. "Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend," he noted.
Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready.- Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021
Watch # Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST. @virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8
The English businessman tweeted that he felt good, excited and ready for his trip.
