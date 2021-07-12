Richard Branson

Richard Branson Met With Elon Musk Before Traveling to Space

This past Sunday, Branson took off on the first space tourism flight in history.
Image credit: Richard Branson vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On July 11, Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, made history by being part of the crew of the first “tourist” trip to space, but shortly before taking off he published a photo with his “friend” Elon Musk.

In a Twitter message, Branson appears next to the founder of SpaceX and who, at first glance, should be his rival in the space race. "Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend," he noted.

The English businessman tweeted that he felt good, excited and ready for his trip.

Related: Billionaire Richard Branson Achieves the First Tourist Space Flight in History

