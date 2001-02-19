Sir Speedy Selected By Meristar To Provide Document Management Solution

<b></b>

February 19, 2001 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mission Viejo, California-Sir Speedy announced it has created a document management system for MeriStar Hotels & Resorts. The company's MyDocs system will be used by all 222 hotel properties owned and managed by MeriStar and its affiliates to reorder documents online for printing at local Sir Speedy centers.

"MeriStar was eager to find a print provider with a proven bricks-and-clicks strategy that offers unlimited online access for reordering forms and documents that could be delivered locally to their nationwide network of hotels," said Dan Beck, president of Sir Speedy. "Through Sir Speedy, MyDocs and our global digital network of centers, we are able to create a convenient, personalized reordering process with 1,100 locations available to deliver documents to any MeriStar property."

Under the terms of the agreement, managers of MeriStar hotels and resorts have access anytime, anywhere to their customized Sir Speedy MyDocs online catalog to reorder a full range of documents, including letterhead, enrollment and registration forms, and human resources documents.

"Introducing Sir Speedy's MyDocs catalog into our purchasing system will reduce our costs with collective buying power and create a reordering process that produces consistent, high-quality documents throughout our nationwide chain," said John Durkan, vice president of purchasing for MeriStar. -Business Wire