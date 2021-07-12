Need Advice From Entrepreneur's Editor In Chief? It's A Tap Away

Have you ever had a pressing question about business, but just didn’t have the right person to ask?

Entrepreneur is partnering with a startup called Mentorcam to solve that problem for you — by giving you access to our experts.

Mentorcam enables users to send short video questions to experts. The expert then sends up to a three-minute response back.

Right now, you can send a video message to Entrepreneur magazine editor in chief Jason Feifer. Jason is available to answer questions about the communications and human side of entrepreneurship — including how to get press, tell your story, become a better public speaker, build your personal brand, create a podcast, manage change, develop the right mindset, find motivation, manage your time, and more.

In the future, we’ll be adding more entrepreneurship experts.