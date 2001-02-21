McDonald's Gears Up To Serve Athletes At 2002 Olympic Winter Games

<b></b>

February 21, 2001 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois-As the official restaurant of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, McDonald's is preparing to feed the athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from around the world who will descend upon Salt Lake City on February 8, 2002.

McDonald's plans include food service facilities in both the athletes' village and main press center, where guests will experience a familiar taste of home as they choose from such worldwide favorites as McDonald's Big Mac and french fries.

In addition, more than 90 McDonald's restaurants in the Salt Lake City area and throughout the state of Utah are preparing exciting Olympic-themed activities and menu offerings to welcome visitors from across the globe.

"As a worldwide sponsor of the upcoming Olympic Games here in Salt Lake City, we are moving full speed ahead with our plans to bring the Olympic experience to life for our customers," said Chuck Sparrer, president of the Utah McDonald's Owner/Operator Association. "Whether at the games or in one of our restaurants, people will enjoy many fun Olympic moments at McDonald's." -PR Newswire