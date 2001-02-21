McDonald's Gears Up To Serve Athletes At 2002 Olympic Winter Games

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois-As the official restaurant of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, McDonald's is preparing to feed the athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from around the world who will descend upon Salt Lake City on February 8, 2002.

McDonald's plans include food service facilities in both the athletes' village and main press center, where guests will experience a familiar taste of home as they choose from such worldwide favorites as McDonald's Big Mac and french fries.

In addition, more than 90 McDonald's restaurants in the Salt Lake City area and throughout the state of Utah are preparing exciting Olympic-themed activities and menu offerings to welcome visitors from across the globe.

"As a worldwide sponsor of the upcoming Olympic Games here in Salt Lake City, we are moving full speed ahead with our plans to bring the Olympic experience to life for our customers," said Chuck Sparrer, president of the Utah McDonald's Owner/Operator Association. "Whether at the games or in one of our restaurants, people will enjoy many fun Olympic moments at McDonald's." -PR Newswire

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market