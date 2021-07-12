What is heatwave?

July 12, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The canicular period , also known as 'canicula' , is a climatic phenomenon in which the temperature increases to 40 degrees Celsius and the rains decrease because the wind comes from the East prevents the formation of clouds over the ocean.

Normally, it occurs after the summer solstice, so in the Mexican Republic the heatwave takes place between the months of July and August , with a duration of 40 days . But, its beginning or end may vary due to atmospheric conditions, the dates may be traversed.

The states that are most affected by the heatwave in the country are : Campeche, Colima, Chiapas, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Morelos, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Yucatan.

You have to take certain preventive measures to avoid heat stroke , for example: maintain good hydration, avoid prolonged periods in the sun, use sunscreen, Use light-colored, light and loose clothing as well as articles that protect you from the sun (hats or umbrellas).

The word derives from "canes" , which means "dogs", and its allusion to the phenomenon of abrasive heat has an astronomical basis, since it refers to the constellation of Canis Major (Canicula) and its star Sirius "La Abrasadora" . whose first appearance on the horizon coincided with the phenomenon of excessive heat.