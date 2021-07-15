COVID-19

Access Your Vaccination Card Anywhere with This Bracelet

Show your commitment to beating Covid-19 with a vaccination band.
Image credit: Immunaband

After a difficult year and a half, the Covid-19 pandemic is finally getting under control. Vaccinations are rolling out across the globe and more and more businesses are reopening at full capacity. Many of those businesses are also allowing vaccinated people to come in without a mask. But how do you tell who is and who isn't vaccinated? One way to prove that you are vaccinated is the ImmunaBand Vaccination Band.

Featured on CNN, Yahoo! Finance, and The Washington Post, ImmunaBand aims to eliminate the stigma around vaccinations and promote the social responsibility of getting vaccinated. When you wear ImmunaBand to work, to restaurants, and on public transit, you demonstrate your commitment to overcoming the pandemic and eliminate any questions that you might not be vaccinated. (And prove you're safe to be around without a mask.)

Using the ImmunaBand, you can access your vaccination card from anywhere via a unique QR code. Setting it up is easy. Just open your camera on any mobile device, point the camera at the QR code on the band, click the link for "ImmunaBand" that pops up, enter your PIN, and you'll be able to view your CDC-issued vaccination card on your device. It's valid at any venue that accepts a digital copy of your vaccination card on your mobile device, the company says, so you'll always have it handy when you need it. (Since they're too big to fit in normal wallets.)

Right now, the ImmunaBand Vaccination Band is on sale for 5 percent off at $17.95.

Prices are subject to change.

