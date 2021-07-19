Now You Can Invest in the Company that Is Socializing the Gaming Industry

July 19, 2021 4 min read

These days, it feels like once a week you see something that makes you think, "Wow, I'm so old." From 17-year-olds scoring goals at the European Championships to the meme stock frenzy spurred by GameStop that continues to this day, the world just isn't quite what it used to be.

One more thing to add to that list: The gaming industry has officially outstripped the movie business. Over the past three years, the digital gaming business has grown three times more than box offices, powered by 2.7 billion gamers worldwide. The multifaceted industry earned a record $120.1 billion in 2019, powered by $64.4 billion in mobile digital gaming, $29.6 billion in PC digital gaming, $15.4 billion in console gaming, and more, shattering the $41 billion global box office. Not to mention, the numbers skyrocketed even further thanks to the global pandemic, which prompted bored homebodies to look for new means of entertainment.

Young people today would rather game than watch movies, presenting an enticing opportunity for savvy investors. Rather than hunt for the best gaming stocks, consider thinking about the bigger picture. There is no single place that empowers gamers to pursue their aspirations of playing, streaming, improving, and socializing. Until now.

Entertainment was once limited to live events and cinema experiences, but PvP is creating a bridge between at-home gaming, entertainment, and community. Rather than hunt for the best gaming stocks, why not take this opportunity to invest at the ground floor?

What is PvP?

PvP is a social network built by gamers for gamers. Unlike Twitch, which is a streaming service for gamers, PvP is a true social community, the company says, equipped with a suite of apps and plugins that allow gamers to build squads, share streams, and get discovered by other gamers across their favorite games and platforms. Gamers are a social group that is always looking for new ways to connect with friends, meet new ones, and play together. Where Twitch falls short, PvP fills the void.

With PvP, gamers can invite their clan across each of their games to fully interact, connect, and grow together. Gamer-specific features like Squad Finder algorithmically match gamers across games, platforms, skill level, and much more to provide elite discovery tools to help grow users' networks. Twitch Extension lets streamers engage their audience, grow their following, and build connections across desktop, Android, iOS, and Twitch applications.

To date, PvP already has 116,000 users across mobile, desktop, and Twitch, and has active partnerships and promotions with Twitch, Fullscreen Media, Alienware, and Blerp that contribute to beat gaming industry average user retention rates. PvP is catching on, and you can be a partner as well when you invest at the ground floor.

Why invest in PvP?

The gaming industry has a 13.4 percent projected CAGR through 2023, making it poised for immense growth. With 125,000 registered users, 38,600 app installs, and a 1,100 percent user growth rate during the Beta phase, PvP is already showing it's primed to thrive off that industry growth. PvP's aggressive customer acquisition plan will eventually culminate with monetization through premium subscriptions, ads, and data for programmatic targeting, the company says.

PvP has also beaten the industry's 27 percent 30-day retention rate with a 30.6 percent retention rate and seen a 2x average engagement time over the mobile app average. With a 2.7 billion global market, a 562 million online multiplayer market, and 21.5 million gamers in North America, even PvP's conservative market is significant.

Led by advisors and gamers with years of experience connecting gamers across international boundaries and cultural barriers, the organization is uniquely suited to tap into that massive global market.

Stop searching for the best gaming stocks to capitalize on the global gaming boom. Instead, invest in PvP and reap the rewards of this growing industry long-term.