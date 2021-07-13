5 techniques to fully develop your team spirit

July 13, 2021 6 min read

The new types of leadership that are proposed as a paradigm that break with the old ways of working in teams, teach us the importance of including different dimensions in the management of each of the members of high-performance teams.

These dimensions were not always as important as they are today. Many times because those who lead did not know how to work on these skills that people possess to a greater or lesser extent, and that they have a definitive impact on interpersonal relationships within a team.

Leading including the emotional dimension of people in project management and the achievement of results within organizations is key if we want to establish teams that function in the long term and feel content.

5 techniques to develop team spirit to the maximum

In order to develop these soft skills, here are 5 proven techniques to increase the power of teamwork:

1 - Trust

One of the skills most required by both the company and its staff is to develop a work environment where trust and respect prevail among all its members, regardless of roles and positions.

Being able to work in a space where each one feels that they have the support of the other and that they can also turn to their colleagues and the team leader to speak and discuss openly about different situations that happen to them, is priceless.

In order to develop the value of trust, it is necessary to encourage active listening all the time, think more about the needs of others, rather than your own, and be proactive in finding valuable conversations with each person, inquiring about what that is important to him or her right now. Knowing how to listen 80% of the time and speak the other 20% can help you refine your "listening" skills.

2 - Communication

Part of good communication stems from the ability to do it in a clearer, more direct and empathetic way.

Clarity develops from learning to express ideas, to appreciate those of others, to debate without attacking and to understand that the world of communication is not based on transmitting concepts, but on making sure that others understand the message.

It is also relevant to create shared spaces where you can talk about all the issues without anyone getting excited and about how each member expresses their ideas when they think they should. At this point, learning and practicing feedback tools would be essential to improve the performance of leaders and their teams.

3 - Empathy

This quality is one of the most important for any team leader. The managerial position and the results to be obtained will be directly proportional to the capacity to empathize that you have with the needs of each member of the team and their own objectives.

When you discover and become interested in what is really important for each member of the team, you will achieve more possibilities of closeness, warmth and presence, as three indissoluble axes of connection that, later, will become a hallmark of the team , increasing its collaborative potential.

4- The honest links

There cannot be a good team without empathy, without fluent communication and without trust. All of these traits are almost synonymous in high-performance teams; however, each of them brings a unique value to what each person considers to be a good bond or an honest bond.

Few feelings are more pleasant than the feeling of having a safety net, without kinks or ulterior motives. And this includes being able to tell someone what we think without feeling like we are being hypocritical or disrespectful.

You can practice this leadership technique to develop honest bonds between team members, where each one knows that they are respected and trusted. And this is the key to further open the doors of communication focused on high performance for the achievement of results.

5 - Self-leadership

No one can honestly lead another knowing that he cannot lead minute aspects of his own life. Self-leadership means assuming a level of commitment to permanent excellence in managing your life goals on a personal, and later, professional level.

In self-leadership it is essential to work on the axis of responsibility understood as the ability to respond to what happens. It begins with a deep understanding of their beliefs -including their limitations-, paradigms, purpose, and strengths resources available to them. Also, recognize weaknesses and take time to continually improve them.

Consistency and integrity are also part of this challenge. If you want a team where trust prevails, you need to be a trustworthy person. If you want a team where people communicate empathically, it requires that you be an assertive person, and if you want to promote dialogue, you must seek it.

Here's a final tool. The process is quite simple: focus on improving 1% every day with your team, and you will perceive how the team spirit is strengthening, where the sky is the limit. Do you dare to put it into practice?