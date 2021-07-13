July 13, 2021 3 min read

Currently, technology is applied in various areas and one of them is housing. Properties.com tells you what the Internet of Things is and how you can take advantage of it in your home.

What is the Internet of Things (IoT)?

“It consists of things having an Internet connection at any time and place. In a more technical sense, it is the integration of sensors and devices into everyday objects that are connected to the Internet through fixed and wireless networks ”, indicates the Bankinter Innovation Foundation.

For Real Estate analyst, Leonardo González, when you use this technology at home, you help:

Improve its operation

Optimize tasks

Automate household appliances

Save time and resources

Provide security

Better organize the budget

Saving

Managing and taking advantage of the food in your refrigerator without having to be at home is already possible with the IoT. Through the mobile device you can know when the products expire. Also, adapt recipes according to your eating plan.

Thus, you buy what you really need and consume. Plus, you don't waste food.

Another use of the internet of things is to control heating and air conditioning. As well as automating the lighting of your home when the presence of someone in a room is detected. All this from your cell phone.

Safety

The IoT makes it possible to turn a smartphone into a remote security camera. With this, you can monitor the home 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Holatelcel.com indicates that this technology incorporates sensors and microphones that activate when they detect strange movements while the house is alone. Another case is smart locks. With them you know exactly when someone entered and left.

One more case where you can take advantage of the internet of things, is through an app to control access to the parking lot. Thus, from your cell phone you open and close the doors.

One more advantage is that it programs appliances such as the washing machine, music players, screens, refrigerators and ovens / Image: Depositphotos.com

Functionality

There are applications and sensors that help keep the garden in good condition. Thus, through technology you apply fertilizers, monitor humidity, manage an intelligent irrigation system and control your garden.

One more advantage is that it programs appliances like the washing machine, music players, screens, refrigerators and ovens. In the latter, there is the possibility of searching for recipes and detecting technical faults.

Take precautions

Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, suggests that before buying any smart device and incorporating the Internet of Things:

Look for news about potential device vulnerabilities

Be cautious, as it is not always a good idea to buy the products that have recently been launched on the market.

Finally, remember that everything you install in your house or apartment should help you improve your quality of life and that of your family. At the same time, positively impact the equity of your home.

