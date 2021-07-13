Tips to create a successful CV (and get the attention of companies)

July 13, 2021 4 min read

Some research shows that recruiters spend an average of 6 to 8 seconds on a first review of a resume (CV). Capturing attention in such a short period of time requires taking into account fundamental aspects such as an attractive and appropriate design , a holder who addresses the area of specialization, a previous experience explained visually and the development of some of the specific requirements of the position. to which you apply (language, technological tools or quality, among others).

However, this is not always enough. According to Aixa Zerpa, Human Resources expert and instructor at Udemy , an online training platform, “more than 70% of CVs are reviewed by an ATS ( Applicant Tracking System, in Spanish: candidate tracking system ) . Therefore, to overcome this filter it is important to enter job-related keywords, incorporate a list of appropriate competencies for the position, accurately write the dates (since the ATS will add the years of work experience) and use a simple and simple design. clear structure, so that it is readable by the machine ”.

If our CV passes this first phase, we will have the opportunity for the recruiter to read it in its entirety and evaluate it in more detail. And at this point is when we must captivate him to advance to the interview process, where we will have the opportunity to offer more details and demonstrate that we are perfect for the position. For this reason, Udemy, from the hand of Aixa Zerpa, reveals the 5 tips to create a successful CV :

Personalization. The document must be addressed to the company to which it applies. It is important to have more than one model and adjust it to the company's profile. A single model is not valid for all job applications. Design. We must ensure that we have a clean and simple design, avoiding very striking colors and the excessive use of icons and graphics. We must include only what is strictly necessary, without saturating it. Contents. It must have high value content for the position to which we apply. The presence of keywords is essential, as well as a very good writing and a perfect spelling. It must be precise and oriented to the role we aspire to, as this will allow the recruiter to clearly identify if we fit the position. Differentiation. We have to make it very clear what elements of our experience exactly make our CV different from that of other candidates. In this sense, both a good writing of the professional profile and an explanation of the achievements achieved in each work experience will be key differentiating factors. Structure . A good order of the sections that describe us makes it easier to read and identify the requirements and key elements that the recruiter will look for in the CV.

“The traditional CV, at least for now, is still very effective. So much so, that job portals that previously did not allow uploading the CV on their platform, have now begun to do so. This means that for the recruiter it is an added value and an indispensable requirement ”, comments the instructor.

“However, as we have advanced technologically, the options for different CV models have expanded. For example, exposing our experience through a video is a practice that has been increasing in many companies. It saves time and allows knowing aspects of the candidate that cannot be identified through a CV ”.

Following these keys will allow us to fine-tune our CV, but to achieve the job we dream of it is also essential to do 'networking' through social networks. This implies having a well-prepared profile and interacting on the networks offering knowledge and valuable information to create a good network of contacts.